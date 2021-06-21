Three clubs confirm playoff places in North Otago

The top three clubs confirmed their places in the Citizens Shield playoffs on Saturday.

Kurow continued its top form when, at home, it defeated Excelsior 69-10.

Old Boys held off a gritty Athletic Marist 30-21, but it could add only a further 10 points in the second stanza.

At the Maheno Domain, the home side, needing a convincing performance, was beaten 39-15 by a confident Valley side, which handed out a six tries to two drubbing.

Former Highlanders first five-eighth Hayden Parker scored three tries and kicked three conversions in Kurow’s dominant display.

The Kurow product was home from a break in Japan, where he now plays.

Sam McDonald also scored a trio of tries.

Kurow cruised to a 36-10 lead at halftime and then handed out a further 33 points in the final 40 minutes.

Old Boys made hard work of it and was only nine points ahead of a side which always plays above its weight refused to give in.

Top of the table Valley went into the round with only two flag points over Old Boys, four ahead of Kurow and Valley.

It showed that it will not give up the Citizens Shield it won last season easily, when it thumped Maheno 39-15 on Maheno’s home ground.

Only one round remains, next Saturday, before the top four is decided.

Apart from an upset, Valley, Old Boys, Kurow and Maheno will make up the top quartet.

- By Terry O'Neill