Toko v Clutha among clashes set for weekend as round 2 kicks off

Clutha winger Penetekoso Tevaga in action during the Southern Region premier club rugby game against Crescent in Kaitangata on April 7. PHOTO: CASWELL IMAGES SPORT

Round 2 gets under way in the Southern Region competition this weekend with some blockbuster clashes.

The split round 1 provided some intense battles and now everyone gets another crack to play against all opposition and lock away trophies as well as snaffle important points with finals just around the corner.

The match of the round takes place at Milton as fourth-placed Toko hosts fifth-placed Clutha.

This is the first time the two sides have met this season with both coming off strong wins last weekend.

Toko has reinvented itself as a team that is quick out of the blocks with a goal to score early points.

In recent weeks, Clutha has been slow to start, which makes the first half a fascinating prospect.

These two rivals faced off in a semifinal last year. Clutha was the winner that day but Toko will be out to show its improvements and may even go into the match as the favourite.

West Taieri sits on top of the table by a single point after round 1 of play.

The Pigs host Clinton, which had a strong first round of its own.

West Taieri’s favourite son, Jackson Reid, is playing his 100th match for the Pigs in front of his home crowd. West Taieri will go in as a firm favourite, but Clinton will be a competitive opposition.

Heriot and Clutha Valley are tied for second place on the table and will go in as favourites in their respective matches this weekend.

Valley heads over to Lawrence, where it has already secured a win this season.

Lawrence stalwart Sam Wyber is notching up 100 matches this weekend so Lawrence will have no plans on being a pushover.

Heriot travels to Kaitangata to take on Crescent, which is sitting seventh on the table after a poor first round by the club’s standards.

Expect Crescent to improve this round, but Heriot is the safe money option here.

Written by Francis Parker