Top-drawer defence secures Speight's Cup for Taieri

Taieri has claimed the Speight’s Cup courtesy of a 26-10 win against Southern at Peter Johnstone Park this afternoon.

Taieri trailed Dunedin by one competition point heading into the final match of the opening round of Dunedin premier grade rugby. But the Sharks slipped to a 26-15 loss to Kaikorai at Kettle Park.

Southern did not do much wrong in the 16-point loss. But Taieri’s defence was top drawer and the Eels converted just about every opportunity they had.

Halfback Bob Martin produced a quality performance and loose forward Jesse Hutton led the defensive effort in the pack.

For Southern, loose forward Harry Taylor was always close to the action and winger Josh Buchan made some nice touches and scored a fine try.

At Montecillo, Green Island was too slick for Zingari-Richmond.

The Grizzlies dominated possession and territory to build a 25-10 lead at halftime.

Highlanders' back-up hooker Leni Apisai slotted in at No 8 and he was strong over the ball and also barged his way for a try.

Stand-in first five Caleb Williams had a good match with the boot and controlled play well, while Oliver Haig produced a commanding performance in the lineout and was industrious around the field.

Zingari-Richmond barely fired a shot but Simon Pupualii was able to rumble over for a first half try.

In the other game, Harbour registered its first win of the season after notching three close losses.

It edged University 26-14 at Watson Park after leading 19-7 at the break.

The scores

Taieri 26-10 Southern

Dunedin 15-26 Kaikorai

Zingari 10-39 Green Is.

Harbour 26-14 University