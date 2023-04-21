Trophies at stake in feature clash

After a round of perceived upsets last weekend, the Southern Region competition heads into round five uncertain of what will happen.

Two trophies are up for grabs in what is shaping up to be the match of the round in Clydevale as defending champion Clutha Valley hosts Heriot, the only unbeaten team left in the competition.

Valley will be highly motivated after suffering its first defeat of the season last weekend at the hands of Toko.

Heriot beat West Taieri by a single point in a top-of-the-table battle at Heriot last weekend and is now in the semifinal conversation.

The forward battle will be hotly contested with both sides liking to dominate at ruck time.

Heriot’s set piece has been strong in recent weeks, while both backlines have equal amounts of experience and flair.

The Eddie Scott Memorial Trophy is on the line at Kaitangata this weekend as Crescent hosts Toko in another big match-up.

Crescent has had a poor start to the season by its standards, and has been hampered by injuries, illness and an inability to turn attack into points.

It was beaten by Clinton last weekend for the first time since 2015.

Toko showed that doing the basics well works a treat with a massive win over Valley last weekend.

Toko holds the Eddie Scott trophy and, on recent form, will be favoured to retain it.

There is a double-header at the Balclutha Showgrounds as Big River Country hosts the Dunedin Sharks in a top-of-the-table women’s clash, and Clutha takes on Owaka for the Art Bloxham Memorial.

Clutha had the bye last weekend and is going up against a fired-up Swamp Hens team that picked up its first win over Lawrence last weekend.

Lawrence has a tough task against West Taieri in the final game of the weekend.

