University shines against Harbour in sparkling display

University played some champagne rugby.

They even got a little tipsy in the second half.

But by then they had run up an unassailable lead against Harbour at the University Oval this afternoon.

The students scored some of the best tries seen all season on their way to a 67-29 rout.

It was enough to make you weep — weep for what could have been.

Had University played like that a little more often this season they would have made it into the top six playoffs.

But its cork had popped last week when Harbour and Green Island posted big wins to secure the last two spots in the playoffs.

Still, University will be able to take enormous pride in its performance. On a flat, dry deck with a full-strength squad, University shone.

They got the scoreboard rolling with precision passing which created havoc for the Harbour defence, which was almost as out of sync as the team list posted on the Otago Rugby Football Union app.

Some of the breathless counterattacks swept the length of the field.

Hard to pick out just one try but perhaps Jeremiah Asi’s first try was arguably the best of them all.

Fullback Jermaine Pepe got under a high ball deep in University territory and ran it back hard, ghosting past a series of defenders before getting it to Asi, who beat the other half of the team and ran in a wonderful try.

University led 36-12 at the break.

Otago and Highlanders midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen came on and scored from his first two touches and set up another try with his third carry.

University loss some poise in the final quarter. Harbour rallied with three tries.

Despite the heavy loss, the Hawks are through to the playoffs and will play Kaikorai at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

Taylor Dale had a strong game for Harbour and scored a couple of tries. Fullback Max Brown was threatening and Otago halfback Nathan Hastie played at first five and stood out.

Pepe and Asi were all class for University. Locking combination Ale Aho and Mitchell Tinnock added some beef to the pack, and openside Aaron Withy put in a good shift.

Zingari-Richmond was smashed 73-0 by Taieri at Montecillo.

The Colours lost heart in the second spell and it became a procession.

First five Finn McDonald-Page impressed in his first start for the Eels. He scored a couple of tries and added two conversions.

Lock Josh Hill was immense. Halfback Bob Martin was industrious.

It was one-way traffic at the North Ground as well. Green Island pummelled Alhambra-Union 62-17 and will play Taieri in Mosgiel in the second playoff game.

Kaikorai and Dunedin fought out a 23-23 draw at Bishopscourt. Both are through to the playoffs.

Dunedin will host Southern, who had a bye this week. And Kaikorai is at home to Harbour.