University upset Royals to advance in Chatham Cup

University made it to the quarterfinals of the Chatham Cup with a deserved 3-2 victory over the Dunedin City Royals yesterday.

The Royals started stronger, with En Watanabe having a shot blocked following a well-flighted free kick from Hugh Jack.

However, the students — with the sun and the wind at their backs — took the lead in the 12th minute when Samuel Clegg dispossessed the Royals defence. His shot was blocked by keeper Alex Boomer, but Finley Husheer was on hand to scoop the ball over the line.

It was soon 1-1 when Hugh Jack showed great technique to volley home in the 20th minute.

University showed they were not going to bow down to the higher-placed Royals, and centreback Ben Campbell drove through the Royals midfield before laying the ball off, and it was squared across for Ashton Hodson to score from close range after 27 minutes.

Campbell made it 3-1 when he powered home a header at the far post after half an hour.

In first-half stoppage time, Jed Collings headed home from an inswinging free kick to reduce the deficit.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession and territory in the second half, the Royals were unable to break through a resolute and determined University defence.

After holding on for an incredible eight minutes of added time, the students join Coastal Spirit, Auckland City, Hibiscus Coast, Birkenhead United, Manurewa, Wellington Olympic and Napier City in the quarterfinal draw.

By Neville Watson