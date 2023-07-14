Upper Clutha looking to complete collection

This years dominant Upper Clutha squad stand huddled here in a game against Alexandra last year. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

The Upper Clutha club’s trophy cabinet is almost full to overflowing. But there’s room for one more prized item — the Super Liquor Trophy, which goes to Central Otago’s champion club.

It will be at stake when Upper Clutha, unbeaten in its 13 outings this season, clashes with the giant-killing Alexandra team in the final at the Wanaka Domain tomorrow.

Under the astute guidance of coach Garry Hape, Upper Clutha has defended or taken possession of every trophy available to it in 2023, most significantly the prestigious White Horse Cup, which is at stake in every home game (but not in the playoffs).

Hape’s team has beaten Alexandra twice in 2023 — 12-5 in a tense encounter at Molyneux Park, and overwhelmingly 40-7 in Wanaka.

And although Hape is taking nothing for granted he is perfectly contented at his team’s status going into the final.

Although it took 78 minutes for his players to score the winning try against Wakatipu last weekend, he considers it the perfect dress rehearsal for the grand final.

"Wakatipu played with enormous resolve and saved five or six tries in the second half. But we displayed great passion and determination until we scored the winner."

If a Central Otago rep team was to be selected right now, probably half the players would be from Upper Clutha.

Given Alexandra’s record over the past seven seasons, it is a miracle the team has graduated to the final.

To get there, it has beaten defending champion Wakatipu team twice and, against the odds, flattened the playoff specialist Cromwell Goats in a dramatic semifinal last weekend.

Under coach Lee Wilson’s astute guidance, the team has developed a high-octane, never-say-die approach, which has exposed several opponents while providing high entertainment.

Among the standout performers have been two individuals recruited from Northern Ireland by former Southland player Daniel Soper — second five Matthew McCullough and lock Joshua Young.

They would love to return home boasting of winning a club championship.

Wilson and his management set out to re-engage the team with the community and they have certainly achieved that, as the huge crowd at Molyneux Park last Saturday would testify.

Playing in Wanaka, the odds are firmly in Upper Clutha’s favour, but the Armadillos might just have one more surprise performance up their jumpers.

Written by Bob Howitt