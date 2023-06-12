Wakatipu in trouble after try-less game

Defending champion Wakatipu is in serious danger of missing the Central Otago premier club playoffs after being outgunned by Maniototo 20-9 in Queenstown on Saturday.

Although it still holds a share of fourth place with Maniototo, Wakatipu has the competition’s frontrunners Cromwell and Upper Clutha to play over the next fortnight and will have to urgently recapture some of its 2022 form to secure a spot in the top four.

For a team that scored a staggering 77 tries in 11 games last season, try-scoring has become a lost art for the men in blue.

Saturday was the third occasion this season that Wakatipu has failed to score a try, managing just three penalty goals against a fired-up Maniototo side that has won four and drawn one of its last six matches.

A sensational tackle by the Maggots lock Ryan Becker 50 seconds into Saturday’s game set the tone for the visitors.

Wakatipu halfback James Valentine found himself with a clear run to the goalposts as Wakatipu swung into attack from the kick-off, but just as Valentine was about to engage top gear he was spectacularly gunned down from behind by Becker.

Becker was not the only Maniototo lock to star, with his partner Joe Browett scoring the clincher six minutes from time after great lead-up work by hooker Matt Sullivan, who was named the Maggots’ man of the match.

Maniototo’s other try was a magnificent solo effort by fullback Doug Smith, who was put into a gap by his halfback Matt Horne.

Smith, who was classy in everything he handled for 80 minutes, sprinted away from his Wakatipu chasers before crashing through fullback Logan Beggs’ tackle for an epic five-pointer.

With the two bottom-placed teams, Arrowtown and Matakanui Combined, to play over the next fortnight, Maniototo is looking good for a spot in the playoffs.

Cromwell winger Kailova Ratu scored four tries (giving him eight for the season) as Cromwell demolished Matakanui Combined 36-5 at Anderson Park.

The flying left winger dotted down in the first, 12th, 17th and 32nd minutes of the first half to guide Cromwell to a 31-5 halftime advantage.

The Goats went off the boil in the second half, managing just one more five-pointer, to prop Jackson Clark.

Cromwell hosts Wakatipu this Saturday, having suffered a 40-17 hammering against it back in April.

Suddenly, it has become one of the most significant contests of the seasons, especially for Wakatipu.

Upper Clutha retained the White Horse Cup, powering away from Arrowtown in the final 30 minutes of the Neil Purvis Memorial game at Tarras to win 39-13.

Arrowtown hung in doggedly to be 13-13 after halftime before Upper Clutha’s classy backs seized control of the game to register the team’s 10th straight victory of the season. It leads the competition by 16 points.

Upper Clutha’s backline featured three fullbacks — Reuben Barnett, Milan Martinovich and Henry Schikker, who was named man of the match.

Brady Kingan landed five goals to bring up his century of points for the season.

Upper Clutha was missing its standout No 8 Reece White, who has a fractured jaw.

He hopes to be back for the important White Cup defence against Cromwell in a fortnight, Upper Clutha having the bye this weekend.

— Bob Howitt