Win would be fitting send-off for Foster

There are two special reasons why Arrowtown wants to defeat Upper Clutha when it clashes in their Central Otago premier club rugby contest at Jack Reid Park tomorrow.

One is obviously to improve its standing in the competition after it started the 2023 season dreadfully, losing heavily to both Cromwell and Matakanui before dramatically upsetting champion Wakatipu last weekend.

The other is to provide a fitting send-off to Blair Foster, the 2022 captain who like so many aspiring New Zealand rugby players is off overseas next week.

He will be sadly missed by Arrowtown, which is striving desperately to rebuild after losing 15 players between seasons.

Foster, who has represented Central Otago the past two seasons, appropriately scored the winning try against Wakatipu a minute from time last weekend.

On that occasion he was at fullback but against Upper Clutha he will be wearing the No10 jersey in the absence of Jacko Wallace, with highly-promising Otago under-18 representative Brodie Walker wearing No15.

Missing from the squad this week is powerhouse prop Matt Flower, who suffered a head injury against Wakatipu.

Arrowtown coach Simon Harper acknowledged the challenge that unbeaten Upper Clutha presented but he was confident his scrum would have a major influence on the game.

"The most vivid memory of the Wakatipu game was when our seven forwards — missing Joji Ravula, who was in the sin bin — overwhelmed Wakatipu’s eight at a critical scrum near our posts."

Simon Harper

Upper Clutha is fresh from a 64-3 drubbing of Matakanui Combined, running in nine tries, but its scrum came under pressure at times, — an intriguing factor to tomorrow’s game.

In its two clashes last year, Upper Clutha won 22-18 and, in a quarterfinal when Arrowtown was injury depleted, 38-12.

Cromwell had the bye last weekend after registering a half-century of points against Maniototo and now heads to Omakau to take on Matakanui Combined.

Quality backs Warwick Cheney and Kane Dodds have shrugged off injuries and will start on the bench, although newcomer No8 Hayden Hopgood will miss this game, being away on business.

Captain Ben Maxwell, recovering from a knee injury, trained yesterday but would not return to action before the Wakatipu clash on Saturday week.

Wakatipu, after two shock losses at home, will travel to Ranfurly to take on Maniototo, the only team below it on the points table.

Its situation has not been helped by losing two props. Tyson Stephens suffered medial ligament damage against Arrowtown and could be out for the season, and Elliott Sinclair is also sidelined this week.

One exciting newcomer is centre Mark Te Whaiti, who has been off for a couple of years following knee reconstruction.

He proved his readiness for a return to the rugby scene by completing the Queenstown marathon in November.

Tom Kelly was relieved the forecast for tomorrow was good.

"Taking on Maniototo at Ranfurly in the depths of winter can be a massive challenge.

"I’m pleased the conditions will suit running rugby."

Written by Bob Howitt