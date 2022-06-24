Wins top memories

Cam Gray in action for Matakanui Combined. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

1. Favourite rugby memory?

I’ve got a few. In my first year of senior rugby, I got to win the Otago Country competition with Maniototo. Then I moved to Te Anau and we won the division one comp’ down there. And I also played a season in England, for the Minehead club in Somerset, which was a pretty good experience.

2. Hardest opponent?

At the moment, probably Pete O’Malley, from Maniototo. Pretty good player. Back in the day, it was Corey Crosbie, from Clyde.

3. Which rugby player do you look up to and why?

When I played for Maniototo, Charlie Hore was just outstanding. It was quite special to play outside him. At Matakanui, we’ve got guys like Dean Sinnamon and Chris Pemberton who are both bloody good players.

4. What do you do to relax?

There’s a good watering hole in Lauder. And I love a bit of cricket.

5. If Cam Gray is cooking, what are we eating?

Something in the slow cooker. A nice bit of beef stew or lamb shanks.