Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
17
|
7
Friday,
Fri,
16
April
Apr
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Dunedin Arts Festival
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Highlanders looking for accuracy
The best teams show consistency.
Injuries testing depth of every franchise
Injuries testing depth of every franchise
The list of who is unavailable is almost as long as who is available.
Teams looking to improve
Teams looking to improve
Midlands will head to Gore to take on the Eastern Barbarians in the second round of the Southland premier club competition tomorrow.
Women’s side starts in style
Women’s side starts in style
The newest team in South Otago started the season with a bang.
Shield battles to begin
Shield battles to begin
The North Otago club competition kicks off tomorrow and for the second season in a row there is a real lack of imports.
Depleted Arrowtown side faces ‘challenge’
Depleted Arrowtown side faces ‘challenge’
The Central Otago premier club rugby competition is set to start with a bang tomorrow with the Cromwell Goats and Arrowtown, which fought out last year’s final, drawn to tackle each other at...
Home is close for University
Home is close for University
University is looking forward to playing at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow.
Super rules not helping the game
Super rules not helping the game
Taieri did what it does best and escaped with a win with a last-gasp penalty to edge Varsity which performed well above this writer’s expectations, and with a truckload of players out to boot.
'It's brutal' - Smith on Super Rugby injuries
'It's brutal' - Smith on Super Rugby injuries
Highlander Aaron Smith has highlighted the "brutal" reality of Super Rugby Aotearoa as the injury toll continues to mount.
Highlanders do a lot, but not enough
Highlanders do a lot, but not enough
Cameron Miller still has not missed a kick at goal.
Ioane in after Garden-Bachop’s season ended
Ioane in after Garden-Bachop’s season ended
The Highlanders will be without their breakout star for the rest of the season.
Goodhue to miss rest of year
Goodhue to miss rest of year
All Blacks midfield back Jack Goodhue will be sidelined for the rest of the year.
Rugby Chat: Up-and-comers for Dunedin, Taieri
Rugby Chat: Up-and-comers for Dunedin, Taieri
This week Paul Dwyer chats to Dunedin's Cam Burrow and Taieri's Taine Ranga ahead of this weekends match up.
Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua to join Super Rugby- NZR
Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua to join Super Rugby- NZR
Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua have been granted conditional licences to join a planned new professional competition next year, New Zealand Rugby has announced.
Hope yet for Highlanders - albeit faint
Hope yet for Highlanders - albeit faint
The Highlanders are not completely out of the running in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.
Ioane in at fullback for injured Garden-Bachop
Ioane in at fullback for injured Garden-Bachop
Josh Ioane will slot into fullback for an injured Connor Garden-Bachop on Friday night when the Highlanders take on the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Millar named in 52-strong Japan squad
Millar named in 52-strong Japan squad
Former Otago and Highlanders prop Craig Millar has taken his first step to wearing a Japanese jersey.
Golden-point concept illogical, flawed bandwagon
Golden-point concept illogical, flawed bandwagon
Golden point they say.
Post-match review of loss no fun for Dermody
Post-match review of loss no fun for Dermody
It was not one to readily commit to the memory bank — the match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs on Saturday night.
Team performance key for in-form Frizell
Team performance key for in-form Frizell
Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell just cannot stop scoring tries, making tackles and breaking the gain line.
Read more