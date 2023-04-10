Woodlands celebrate 125th reunion with win over Star

The Woodlands Club celebrated its 125th reunion over the Easter weekend.

The defending champions kicked off the festivities with a 25-12 win over Star on Thursday night.

The Scruffy Butt Memorial Trophy was retained by Woodlands.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians continued their unbeaten start to the season, with a 30-20 against Blues at the Gore Showgrounds.

The Barbarians led 13-8 at halftime and scored two converted tries in the second half.

Pirates Old Boys also continued their unbeaten start to the season, with a 24-7 win at Les George Oval.

Pirates were first to score after a nice break from wing Moape Bula led to a try to Nick Munro.

On the greasy field conditions Midlands dominated the territory and possession for the next 30 minutes.

Midfielder Logan Nicholson scored in the corner and the conversion gave Midlands a well-deserved 7-5 lead.

The Hawks then kicked into gear with a converted try to prop Riki Gage.

The Hawks began to find space with some strong busts from first five-eighth Kaea Nikora-Balloch and a neat offload from midfielder Jaye Thompson led to a try to Bula.

Balloch’s conversion from out wide stretched the lead to 19-7 at halftime.

In a scrappy second half the Hawks centre Isaac Te Tamaki scored their bonus-point try with 15 minutes remaining.

Midlands made Pirates Old Boys work hard for the win.

Midlands Coach Brendon Dennis said his team was playing with no fear and plenty of spirit.

‘‘There is excitement in the camp and the lads have high expectations for themselves.

‘‘We have now played the three toughest teams, and we only had one pre-season game to get us ready for that.’’

Dennis said the team was heading in the right direction.

‘‘Pieces of puzzle slowly coming together and our new combinations are starting to click’’.

He was especially pleased with Rowan Guise’s switch from the backline to openside flanker, and looking forward to the growth of new halfback Levi Wairau.

Levi’s brothers Nathan and Soloman have also joined the loose forwards this year.

Tokanui hosted Wyndham on Easter Saturday afternoon during its club centennial celebrations. Wyndham won the match 25-17.

By John Langford