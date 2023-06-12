Woodlands dominates Hawks

Southland defending champion Woodlands beat Pirates Old Boys 34-25 at Surrey Park on Saturday.

Hooker Jason Rutledge scored a hat-trick of tries to help Woodlands retain the Cossie Cup.

The Hawks led 8-0 after 10 minutes but Woodlands were dominating territory in the first half, and eventually Rutledge scored off a lineout drive from close range.

Trailing 8-5, Woodlands started the second half with improved accuracy and Rutledge scored his second. The Hawks responded five minutes later, scoring from their own well-executed lineout drive.

The introduction of Marty McKenzie saw Woodlands continue to dominate the territory battle. During the last 20 minutes, Woodlands scored three converted tries and a penalty.

The Hawks never gave up and were rewarded with their bonus-point try right on fulltime.

Second five Napo Seru was the Hawks’ best with No 8 Jakob Harrex and openside flanker Ben Keenan also working hard.

Woodlands coach Richard Jones thought it was probably not a great game to watch.

"There were a lot of penalties, a lot of niggle from both sides. We had enough territory in the first half but we infringed too often and didn’t execute.

"The boys held on to the ball better in the second half. Cabbage [Rutledge] scoring on the back of lineout drives was effective and Marty was influential during the last 30 minutes."

Woodlands props Joe Walsh and Jonah Aiona put in good 80-minute efforts, both performing well at scrum time.

Marist beat Star 34-33 after a nail-biter of a finish at Rugby Park.

Marist led 34-21 with five minutes remaining but that was enough time for Star first five Ben Pope to score his second and third tries of the game.

Pope’s last try was claimed 5m in from the sideline but he was unable to land the conversion.

Marist midfielder Keanu Kahukura came off the bench after 20 minutes in his comeback game from injury and helped his team to a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Kahukura went on to score three tries and No 8 Tangaroa Walker was awarded man of the match.

Halfback Matt Donaldson had his best game of the season for Marist with his tidy passing and defence.

Blues beat Midlands 52-19 in Winton.

Blues scored three converted tries in the first half and another five tries in the second half. The plucky Midlands squad of 20 players scored three tries.

The unbeaten Eastern Northern Barbarians had the bye.

— John Langford