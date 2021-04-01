Clutha Valley club celebrating centenary

The Clutha Valley club brings up a special milestone this Easter weekend.

The club turns 100 years old and has a ripper of a weekend planned. The festivities will run from tomorrow through to Sunday, with plenty of games and activities for all ages.

Tomorrow night, there is a meet and greet, while on Saturday, various age group teams will battle it out on the Rippa rugby field before team photos through the ages are taken.

Clutha Valley under-13 will take on its Clinton counterpart as a curtain-raiser for the main event, kicking off at 2.30pm, in which the Clutha Valley Condors premier team takes on Clinton for the Brian Steel Memorial Shield in a second-round match in the Southern Region competition.

The Condors are coming off a solid 2020 season in which they were beaten finalists.

The side has recruited well during the summer and is one of the favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Valley coach Craig Hyslop said that his boys were very excited about the centennial year.

‘‘The inclusion of our new signings and old returning faces has made competition for spots even more intense and it will make us better going forward as a team.”

After the game has finished, it will be an evening of celebrations, including a meal and special jersey auctions.

Paul Allison will MC the evening along with guest speaker Phil Gifford.

On Sunday there will be a golden oldies battle for the ages as the more senior club members get a crack at one another.

Centennial committee member Nicola Law praised the work that has gone in behind the scenes.

‘‘There are a lot of volunteer hours that go into producing an event like this. The centennial committee has worked hard over the last year to bring it all together,’’ she said.

There are more than 190 registrations for the weekend from all ages and all walks of life. A history booklet has been put together by Simon McAtamney.

Clutha Valley has had one Otago player over the years — Neil McKenzie debuted for Otago in 1949 and played 10 games. McKenzie remains the only player from the club to reach provincial premier honours.

- Francis Parker