Coach keen to see how debutantes do in US clash

Stacey Waaka has been named to start at centre for the Black Ferns tomorrow. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting has pulled the trigger on testing his newcomers in a must-win clash against the United States.

Otago halfback Maia Joseph moves to the bench with Black Ferns sevens star Risaleaana Pouri-Lane getting her chance in the No 9 jersey.

Sevens team-mate Jorja Miller will inject plenty of speed around the breakdown in her first start on the openside, and Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka — who played at the Rugby World Cup in 2021 — make up the midfield.

Chiefs Manawa front-rowers Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu and Vici-Rose Green are also in line for their first tests.

Joseph is joined on the bench by Matatu team-mates Hannah King and Chelsea Bremner — who was called in as injury cover — while Alana Bremner, Kaipo-Olsen Baker and Georgia Ponsonby, playing her 30th test, get the start.

Young Braxton Sorensen-McGee gets her third consecutive start at fullback in a breakout year, Katelyn Vahaakolo returns to the left wing and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe is on the other.

Sylvia Brunt will make her impact off the bench, as will co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu, in her 30th game.

Bunting said it would be a special moment to welcome four debutantes this weekend.

"Veisinia and Vici-Rose have been with us since our first training camp," Bunting said.

"They have worked hard and done the learning, while showing their commitment to the team by helping them prepare for the last two tests. It’s now their time.

"Jorja and Risaleaana, who joined us last week following their successful sevens World Series campaign, have slotted in seamlessly.

"They are great humans and diligent athletes. We look forward to watching them do their thing this weekend."

The Black Ferns scored a last-gasp try against Canada last week to settle for a 27-27 draw in their second Pacific Four series clash.

It sets up an intriguing finish for the series, where the Black Ferns at present lead the standings on points difference.

The Black Ferns will face a gritty United States side, who are winless after their 27-19 loss to the Wallaroos last weekend. They earlier lost 26-14 to Canada.

United States star Ilona Maher — the most followed rugby player online — has made the switch to rugby union after winning bronze with the sevens team at the Olympics last year and is sure to draw a crowd at North Harbour Stadium tomorrow.

Bunting felt the Canada clash was a good challenge for his side to tidy up areas they needed to be better in and was confident in how they were tracking ahead of the World Cup later in the year.

"Pac four has been a valuable start for us moving into World Cup preparations. We’ve laid down the foundations and built stronger connections on and off the field."