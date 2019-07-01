Albion closes in on finals

In the penultimate round of the division one competition, Albion Excelsior took a step closer to the finals.

Pioneer, Mossburn and Blues B have already confirmed their places.

Albion beat Star B 68-22 at Waverly Park.

Albion coach Richie Robinson said the game was not as one-sided as the score indicated.

"Star played some good footy and never gave up.

"The pleasing thing for us is seeing the hard work the boys have been putting in at training is starting to pay off."

Zac Brown was player of the day, scoring three tries.

Waikiwi's semifinal chances took a hit on Saturday when it lost 38-13 to Mossburn.

Mossburn began with the wind behind it but it was Waikiwi that scored two early tries.

Mossburn coach Todd Cavanagh said when his team finally got going, it looked dangerous throughout the final 60 minutes.

No8 Ryan Carter scored three tries and won player of the day honours.

Pioneer struggled to a 13-12 win in Tuatapere against Waiau Star.

Pioneer Coach Blake Kortweg said Waiau was short on numbers but not short on spirit as it got stuck in and threw everything at Pioneer for 80 minutes.

"Our boys looked like they were still on the bus - they never got into second gear but managed to scrape through with a win."

In the fourth match, Blues B beat Wakatipu 37-10 at Balmoral Drive.

In the penultimate round of the division two competition, Tokanui kept its unbeaten streak intact with a 37-19 win against the visiting Balfour Lumsden side on Saturday, Drummond Limehills Star prevailed 28-24 in a fierce contest against Bluff at Limehills and Ohai Nightcaps and Pirates Old Boys B drew 29-29 in Otautau. Riverton beat Woodlands B 36-0 on Friday night. Mataura had the bye.

- John Langford

