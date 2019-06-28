Blues, Woodlands after last playoffs spot

Marist No 8 Pasillo Tosi goes forward in his side's match against Blues in Invercargill earlier this season. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The final round of Southland's premier Galbraith Shield competition will be played tomorrow.

Marist, the Barbarians and Star are all safely through to the semifinals next week, while Blues and Woodlands are jockeying for the final spot.

Blues is in good form after beating minor premier Marist 20-0 last week. Blues requires only one competition point from its match against the Eastern Northern Barbarians to put it out of Woodlands' reach.

Woodlands, on 25 points, can possibly draw level with Star and Blues (30) on the points table. Star would still progress to the finals as it beat Woodlands in both of their games this season.

Woodlands has beaten Blues in both of their games - so Woodlands is hoping to earn maximum points against Pirates Old Boys tomorrow and rely on Blues earning no competition points against the Barbarians at the Gore Showgrounds.

Star will again be without key player Jordan Stewart against Marist tomorrow but Jack Capil and Merv McHugh will be picking up the slack.

Wyndham and Edendale are already confirmed as hosting the semifinals of the premier B grade next weekend. Edendale's semifinal opponent will be Midlands, while Wyndham's opponent will be decided after the final round-robin games.

Riversdale and Te Anau are targeting the fourth spot. Te Anau supporters will be the most confident with a game at Waikaka while Riversdale needs to win at home against Edendale and for Te Anau to lose.

Midlands hosts the unbeaten Wyndham team this week in what could be a precursor to the final two weeks later.

The division one competition has two round-robin games still to play. Pioneer, Mossburn and Blues B are confirmed starters for the finals, while Albion Excelsior and Waikiwi are vying for the fourth spot.

Waikiwi has a tough assignment at home this Saturday against Mossburn, while Albion is favoured to beat Star B at Waverly Park. Pioneer have a 1.30pm kick-off in Tuatapere against Waiau Star and Blues B hosts Wakatipu at Balmoral Drive.

- John Langford

