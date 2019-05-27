Clutha makes statement with hefty win over Clinton

Crescent captain and first five-eighth Harley McHardy looks to offload the ball after being tackled against Clutha Valley at Kaitangata on Saturday.PHOTO: SI LEEDS

Clutha has well and truly made a statement at the start of the second round with a huge 87-19 win over Clinton at Clutha. This result sees the Helen Huddleston/George McKenzie Memorial Trophy stay in the boathouse for another year.

The home side scored seven first-half tries to go into halftime 49-7 ahead.

Clutha had the luxury of making changes in the second spell and the bench players continued to dominate.

Clinton's forwards did not have the worst game, but there was a definite issue with ball security. Bax Colley had a strong game for Clutha while prop Phil Keighley gave a solid 80-minute effort.

Wingers Robin Fesilafai and Sam Viliamu scored three tries each. Zak Thoms showed his utility value with time at halfback and on the wing. His goal kicking was near-flawless with 11 out of 13 attempts successful. Mark McKenzie was dangerous for Clinton. Loose forwards Ross Burnet and Greg Landels also had good games.

Crescent withstood a determined Clutha Valley side to lock away the John Cross Cup with a 20-19 win at Kaitangata.

Valley started the brighter of the sides and found space to move the ball.

Valley was awarded a penalty try for a deliberate knockdown with the try-line open. The lopsided penalty count cost Crescent and it went into halftime 7-3 down.

Crescent made the most of its opportunities in the second half and scored three second half tries to Valley's two to make another close escape.

Crescent's backs found space out wide, but their finishing was not always accurate. Valley gave a very decent account of itself but option taking at key times let it down.

Centre Ethan Edwards scored a brace of tries for Crescent and was always dangerous on attack. Forwards Cole Birse and Brendan Irwin had strong games, as did midfielder Chase Owen. Valley's forwards were led well by hooker Adam Turnbull and lock Adam Hollander. Halfback Jared Edwards excelled in his first game in Valley colours.

Owaka finished strongly to beat Toko 36-34 at its club day at Owaka. The first half was an open and high scoring affair. Both sides ran in four first-half tries and it was locked up at 26-26 at halftime.

The second half was played in the middle of the field with both sides discipline on attack letting them down.

Toko was reduced to 13 men for a brief period in the second half but showed tremendous ticker to defend its way out of trouble. Both teams scored another try and Toko knocked over a penalty to push ahead 34-33 with only minutes left on the clock. Owaka secured a turnover and was awarded a penalty 40m out. Owaka first five-eighth James Maclean calmly slotted the goal and Owaka held on to win the hard-fought match.

Owaka captain Chris Preddy put in a huge shift. He led from the front and was a calm influence when the chips were down. Flanker Reuben McLay was once again outstanding as was midfielder Chris Chittock. Toko captain Dylan Mathieson scored a hat trick of tries and created holes whenever he ran the ball. Jacky Scott was dangerous at the back. Billy Greer was the best of the forwards.

Heriot has locked away the West Otago Shield with a decisive 27-17 win over Roxburgh at Roxburgh. As expected, the physicality of the game was outrageous and the momentum shifted between the sides. Heriot's set piece was slightly stronger, but the home side had the better of the breakdown. Heriot went into the break 12-10 ahead but the game was in the balance. Heriot kept the ball in tight and made metres through the middle while Roxburgh could not get the ball wide often enough.

Heriot suffocated the play later in the second half to record a very tidy win. Halfback Ethan Jane was once again on fire for Heriot. Prop Max Chabert was also impressive in his last game in Heriot colours. Shaun Tauti was strong at the boot of the scrum for Roxburgh. Wingers Dion Muir and Ethan Kitto were dangerous with the limited ball they received.

- Francis Parker