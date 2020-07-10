Clutha Valley, West Taieri unbeaten after 3 rounds

Clutha Valley and West Taieri are still unbeaten after three rounds of the Southern Region Premier competition.

Valley secured the upset of the round in most people’s eyes, when it beat Crescent at Clydevale last weekend.

Valley’s staunch defence stifled plenty of Crescent attacks and its constant pressure on attack forced Crescent into missing tackles at key times.

Valley stalwart Joshua Botting has had a resurgence of form this season. After playing most of his near 200 matches for Valley at halfback, Botting is enjoying his new found freedom in the loose forwards.

His fellow loosies, Maurice Tairua and Damian Wilson, are also having stellar starts to the season.

Crescent’s backs were again at their best, and Chase Owen and Harley McHardy are sharing the playmaker roles well.

Clutha Valley looks to continue its unbeaten run against Heriot at Death Valley. Heriot is winless after three matches and another loss this weekend may spell the end of its season already.

Crescent hosts Clinton, which picked up its first win of the season last weekend. This match could be closer than people are picking.

West Taieri coach Ash Barron conceded his side’s match against Owaka last weekend was the ‘‘hardest match the boys have played in a long time” and praised his side for getting the job done.

The match was an intensely physical encounter.

The West Taieri forward pack is a well-oiled unit built around a strong second row. Ben Davidson and Steve Green are hard-working and run their set piece to perfection.

Halfback Jackson Reid provides quality ball to his outsides, who have a decent balance of youth and experience. Utility back Will Scorgie is dangerous with ball in hand.

The Pigs are back home against five-time champion Clutha this weekend, the latter having sneaked past Heriot at the weekend.

Toko hosts Owaka in the final match of the weekend. Toko is still without a win and another loss this weekend could spell the end of its semifinal chances.

- Francis Parker