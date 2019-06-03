Country emerges winner of tough battle

Country took the honours in the Queen's Birthday match between Town and Country in wet conditions at Maheno on Friday night.

After dominating the first half and leading 12-0 at halftime, Country had to hold off a late challenge from Town at the Maheno Domain on Friday night to ensure a 17-10 victory.

The closeness of the final score impressed North Otago coach Jason Forrest.

"It was the first game of wet weather rugby for the players this season, and the set pieces were well tuned and individually the work rate of some of our players caught the eye," Forrest said.

"It was not just the all-round workrate, but a lot of individuals [making] the extra effort - getting up off the ground and having another carry or [making] another tackle. It was tough going, a real physical encounter, so it was great to see the continual desire to get up off the ground and keep going.

"The 17-10 final score showed how tight it was, and I put it down to the tightness of our club rugby. Some teams that in the past have been dominant have now got to work hard for wins as other teams improve."

It took Country 27 minutes to put points on the board, when from a scrum 8m out Country No8 Josh Hayward detached to score. Just before halftime, with Country calling the shots, blindside flanker Cameron Rowland scored for fullback Cannan Elvines to convert.

Early in the second half, Country maintained the pressure, and first five-eighth Lachie Kingan went across for its third try. But in the final 30 minutes Town came back into the game. Two minutes after Kingan's try Town prop Jamie Rhodes finished off a strong attack.

Then a minute from fulltime Town fullback Patrick Pati showed a bit of class to add an unconverted try.

Forrest was impressed with what he saw.

"It's been difficult to get teams together with injuries and work commitments but we've have seen a number who have put their hands up."

He said the game gave players the chance to impress.

"The unavailability of some players creates opportunities for others, even if it gives Nick Anderson and myself a bit of a headache, but it isn't one we'll worry about.

"There'll be some disappointed blokes but in a way it is a good thing for us. Hopefully they'll take it in and go back to their clubs for the final round and prove us wrong."

Forrest and his co-coach Nick Anderson will talk over the next couple of days and a squad will be announced on Wednesday.

It will be a large squad to enable opposed trainings.

- In the only game of club rugby played in Southland over the weekend, Drummond Limehills Star beat Bush Pirates 12-10 in a division two match. The game was played as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations for the Wrights Bush club.

