Crunch game for Arrowtown

Arrowtown faces a banana-skin contest against Maniototo at Ranfurly tomorrow as it seeks to secure a semifinal spot in the Central Otago premier club competition.

Through losing three of its past four matches, Arrowtown sits in fourth place, nine points ahead of Maniototo.

You would think that would be enough to ensure a playoff spot.

But consider this: tomorrow Arrowtown is tangling with a Maniototo side that defeated it at Arrowtown in the first round - sensationally coming from 14-30 down with 15 minutes to play - and rounds out its qualifying matches against Upper Clutha and Cromwell Goats, the competitions two high-flyers.

If Maniototo can bank four or five points tomorrow, it is looking sweet because its final games are against Cromwell Cavaliers, who have conceded 57 tries in their past six outings, and Alexandra, a plucky but beatable opponent.

It is hard to know quite what is going on within the Arrowtown squad at the moment.

On the credit side, it is the only team to defeat front-runner Upper Clutha this season while last Saturday, after a horror first 60 minutes, it came roaring back from 7-35 down to score 21 points in the final dozen or so minutes against Wakatipu.

The team is missing tighthead prop Matt Flower, who is overseas but will be back for the play-offs if Arrowtown is involved.

In tomorrow's other fixtures, Cromwell's two teams, the Goats and the Cavaliers, meet at Anderson Park while Upper Clutha hosts Alexandra at Wanaka. Wakatipu has the bye.

Cromwell Goats have scored most tries, 61, two better than Upper Clutha on 59. Then comes Arrowtown with 37 and Wakatipu with 34.

The leading individual try-scorer with nine is Cromwell flanker Daniel Hurring. Angus MacCallum (Wakatipu), Tom Grandiek (Arrowtown), Hayden Todd and Rhys Harrold (Cromwell), Sam Pringle (Maniototo) and Oliver Stirling (Upper Clutha) have each scored six tries.

The most prolific points-scorer is Wakatipus Chris Young, on 82, ahead of Brodie Flannery (Upper Clutha) 66, Dane Edge (Cromwell Goats) 52, Taura Wilson (Alexandra) 51 and Connor Bissett (Arowtown) 46.

- Bob Howitt