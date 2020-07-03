Friday, 3 July 2020

Eade to fore against Star in 100th game for Marist

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Country Rugby

    Midland No8 Sam Brame looks to move the ball while Wyndham halfback Tyrone Braven alerts his team...
    Midland No8 Sam Brame looks to move the ball while Wyndham halfback Tyrone Braven alerts his team in Wyndham last Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    In a condensed Southland premier competition, round three games were played on Wednesday night.

    Star beat Marist 38-26 at Les George Oval, a win built on a solid first-half effort, while Scott Eade played well in his 100th game for Marist.

    Pirates Old Boys beat Blues 25-22 and, at the Gore Showgrounds, the Eastern Northern Barbarians upset competition favourite Woodlands 13-11.

    The Barbarians will be back at the showgrounds against Pirates Old Boys tomorrow. The 1.30pm kick-off time allows Highlanders supporters to get to Dunedin to watch the Crusaders game.

    Marist hosts Blues at Miller Street at 3pm and Woodlands has home ground advantage against Star.

    The division one competition also played its round three games on Wednesday night.

    Te Anau had a 20-5 win at home against Riversdale, Edendale was beaten 20-13 on its patch by its near neighbour Wyndham and Midlands downed Waikaka 40-5.

     - John Langford

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter