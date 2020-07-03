Eade to fore against Star in 100th game for Marist

Midland No8 Sam Brame looks to move the ball while Wyndham halfback Tyrone Braven alerts his team in Wyndham last Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In a condensed Southland premier competition, round three games were played on Wednesday night.

Star beat Marist 38-26 at Les George Oval, a win built on a solid first-half effort, while Scott Eade played well in his 100th game for Marist.

Pirates Old Boys beat Blues 25-22 and, at the Gore Showgrounds, the Eastern Northern Barbarians upset competition favourite Woodlands 13-11.

The Barbarians will be back at the showgrounds against Pirates Old Boys tomorrow. The 1.30pm kick-off time allows Highlanders supporters to get to Dunedin to watch the Crusaders game.

Marist hosts Blues at Miller Street at 3pm and Woodlands has home ground advantage against Star.

The division one competition also played its round three games on Wednesday night.

Te Anau had a 20-5 win at home against Riversdale, Edendale was beaten 20-13 on its patch by its near neighbour Wyndham and Midlands downed Waikaka 40-5.

- John Langford