Fourth place at stake between Heriot and Toko

This weekend is shaping up to be the biggest yet with the finals only three weeks away.

Clutha has a four-point lead over Crescent at the top of the table.

Valley has third spot all to itself, 12 points behind second and 10 ahead of fourth.

Toko holds on to fourth spot with a slim three-point lead over Heriot. Clinton is another four points behind. Lawrence and Owaka are battling it out to avoid the wooden spoon.

The battle for fourth between Heriot and Toko is the match of the round this week. Many eyes will be cast out to West Otago to see who can take the spoils.

Both sides won last week and have been running hot of late.

They have a similar style of play and, if previous clashes between these two are anything to go by, it will be a blockbuster.

Rugby returns to the Teviot Valley this weekend as Clutha Valley moves its home game against Lawrence to Roxburgh.

The Roxburgh club has helped out both sides in recent seasons, which is fantastic to see.

It is a great idea taking a home game there and hopefully it will continue into the future if Roxburgh cannot muster a team of its own. Valley should win by plenty.

Clutha hosts Clinton for the McIntosh Cup as well as the Helen Huddleston/George McKenzie Memorial Trophy.

The first-round clash between the two sides was separated by only nine points. Clinton halfback Jared Edwards returns to his old stomping ground and will get a warm reception.

Crescent hosts Owaka for the Greg Smith Memorial Trophy.

The home side will be looking to take maximum points and keep the pressure on Clutha, before their clash next week.

Owaka will not give up without a fight, as it has shown in recent weeks.

