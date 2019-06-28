Home semifinal battle heating up

The Citizens Shield. Photo: Rugby In North Otago

The battle for Citizens Shield home semifinals on July 13 will create most interest tomorrow as third-placed Old Boys (39 points) meets second-placed Excelsior (46) on the Excelsior home ground at 2.45pm.

Excelsior will go into the game with confidence as it has beaten Old Boys in the first two rounds and, with a disparity of seven flag points between the two clubs Excelsior - win, lose or draw - will stay second.

Over the past 15 years, Old Boys has been a regular Citizens Shield winner.

Competition leader Valley (56) will travel to Kurow (20) and will be looking at a repeat of its 2018 final success. Its powerful forward pack should ensure that occurs.

Down at the Maheno Domain, third-placed Maheno (36) will play bottom-of-the-table Athletic (7) which is going through tough times at the moment.

Excelsior, if it can field its top team, should make it three in a row against Old Boys this season but it will need to field a fully fit team. Vital midfielders Taina Tamou and Antonio Misiloi are quality players while winger Kayne Middleton and utility back Tayne Russell are much improved players.

Fullback Hamish Slater and goal-kicking halfback Tarn Crow are crucial players.

Old Boys' inconsistency has been its feature this season and its rollicking, open rugby has slipped away as the hard work up front is not being done.

Last week, Old Boys' failure to dominate the loose ball at the breakdown enabled Maheno's Hayden Tisdall and Marcus Balchin to upset possession.

A return to its former style of open play will be necessary for Old Boys if it is to upset Excelsior.

Valley appears to have the power up front to register its 11th victory when it plays Kurow on its home ground at Weston Park. Kurow (20), a finalist last season, will be playing for pride only, as it is beyond the top four.

Valley's strength is its well-drilled forward pack which has guided it through to the top spot.

The Kurow pack probably does not not have the physical strength to impose on the Valley pack, but if it can loosen up the game and match the opposition in the set pieces, there is hope.

Old Boys has been one of the few teams to outplay Valley, taking the honours in the second round 40-24 when it matched Valley in the tight and outpaced the opposition in the loose.

The fortnight after tomorrow's round will involve the final qualifying rounds followed by the semifinals and finals.

Six days after the Citizens Shield final the Ranfurly Shield challenge against Otago will take place in Oamaru on July 26.

The game on Friday will be preceded a Dinner with the Stars at the Loan and Mercantile Building on the Thursday night.

- Terry O'Neill

