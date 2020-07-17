Injury-hit Blues forced to default game

Woodlands midfield back Ray Nu’u tries to get round Marist’s Jermey Boyle at Centrepoint Park in Invercargill last Saturday. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Injury and player fatigue are two factors impacting on the condensed Galbraith Shield club competition resulting in a default in one of tomorrow’s games.

This Saturday is the first of three games each team was scheduled to play in eight days.

Last season’s finalists, Blues and Star, have struggled to field consistent line-ups this year, while the Eastern Northern Barbarians have been operating on a minimal player roster from the start.

Blues was to host Woodlands tomorrow but has instead been forced to default.

Blues manager Phil Rogers said the team had no available front rowers.

"There’s no front row. They’re all injured, all of them," he said.

It is hoped the Blues players with minor injuries can recover in time for Wednesday’s game against Pirates Old Boys.

"The extra few days rest gives a few of our guys a chance to come right for Wednesday. That’s our hope, but it might not happen."

Blues had more than six key players from last year’s champion team unavailable before this season even began. Since then, the side has won only one of its six competition games and has had nine more players out injured, four of them for the season.

"We can’t ask players from our B team to help. We have to put player welfare first. Coming up three grades to take on a Stags front row is too big of a jump for them; we can’t damage any more players.

"The condensed season has taken its toll on our team, but the majority of clubs agreed on it.

‘‘Players went in underdone with just one warm-up game. Be interesting to know how other provinces are managing with injuries."

Woodlands and Pirates Old Boys have the most player depth in the premier grade and, not surprisingly, are the leading teams.

Rotating their starting line-ups and having quality players on the bench will be a huge advantage to these two teams.

Marist will host Pirates Old Boys on Saturday, while Star heads out to the Gore Showgrounds to play the Eastern Northern Barbarians.

- John Langford