Late try seals close win for Woodlands over Blues

Star forward Opini Toomalatai is held, just, in the match against Eastern Northern Barbarians at Waverley Park, in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Woodlands used its experience to win 41-37 at home against Blues in the Southland division one competition on Saturday.

The match was close and outside back Jack Dillon scored the winning try late in the game.

That was the first time Woodlands went ahead, showing good composure to build for the try.

Prop Joe Walsh, first five-eighth Tauasosi Tuimavave, halfback Nico Costa and evergreen hooker Jason Rutledge played well for Woodlands.

Star started a slight favourite against the Eastern Northern Barbarians at Waverley Park, but a great defensive effort led the Barbarians to a much needed 20-13 win. Star led 10-5 at half time.

Barbarians' inside back combination of Jake Lawlor and Todd Wells were outstanding.

Marist beat Pirates Old Boys 45-26 at Oreti Park.

Pirates Old Boys could not finish and, though it had territory in the first half, coughed the ball up and conceded tries.

Marist dominated the middle stages of the game and Hawks finished the game strong to earn a bonus point. Marist prop Shaun Stodart played well and No8 Brad Whyte was a handful with ball in hand.

Centre Javaan Fa'amoe Ioane again impressed in a good all round display. Hawks No8 Matt Chamberlain, lock Craig Smith, halfback Leonardo Bacchi, first five-eighth Issac Tetamiki and second five-eighth Zach Young all impressed.

Midlands moved a step closer to a semifinal position in the Premier B Grade after a 21-15 win in Riversdale.

Midlands coach Dayna Cunningham said his team made a massive number of tackles in the first half.

The side took a couple of chances in the first half to lead 13-12 at the break.

The second half was evenly contested but Midlands started to gain the upper hand in the scrums and put Riversdale under pressure. It withstood a late surge from Riversdale to win.

Midlands loose forwards Sam Brame, Jesse Murphy and Juan Kyle led the tackle counts, and front-rower Connor McDermott added impact off the bench. Ben McKercher and Crete Waaka also impressed in the backline.

Wyndham remains unbeaten after a 19-15 victory in Te Anau. Te Anau came out firing and two well-executed moves led to tries to winger Fred Henry and impressive prop Tom Scalan. Wyndham closed the gap to 15-5.

Wyndham had the momentum in the second half which created a great spectacle for the big crowd on hand.

Te Anau's set-piece was solid. No8 Grant Taylor led by example and was supported by his flankers James Wairau and Kevin Waihi. Fullback Jordan Maher had an exceptional game before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Edendale had a comfortable win at home against Waikaka 54-8.

Edendale scored in the first minute and five minutes later, the Waikaka centre was red-carded.

Edendale exploited the extra space and led 21-8 at halftime.

Wing Josh Wilson and first five-eighth Bram Fodie both scored three tries. No8 Vaughan Webber scored a double and goal kicker Devon McLeod had another fine game. Performing best for Waikaka were blindside flanker Tom Hewitson, lock Mike Luxmore and wing Tom Medlicott.

- John Langford