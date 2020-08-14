Maheno one win from final

Unbeaten Maheno is chasing a second consecutive Citizens Shield title.

Old Boys is in its way.

The teams will meet in a semifinal tomorrow.

Maheno has not lost a game in the competition — its only blemish is a draw with second-placed Valley.

Maheno will be without right-wing speedster Adam Johnson, who suffered a shoulder injury late in last weekend’s 34-26 win over Kurow.

As a result, coach Harry Semple has been forced into changes. Utility player Forest Beer will go on to the left wing while Bryden Skinner goes to the other wing and Llew Johnson is at fullback.

Much of Maheno’s performance may well revolve around halfback Robbie Smith.

Its pack has been stiffened by the return of Josh Clark, who will lock the Maheno scrum with Tom Abernethy, while openside flanker Marcus Balchin returns after injury.

Outside Smith, Maheno has a strong midfield in Lachie Kingan, Nick McLennan and Sam Tatapu.

Old Boys have been unpredictable. The side has seldom reached the heights which has made it a dominant force in Citizens Shield rugby. In the past few seasons, Old Boys has lose its edge and it has not always played as a team.

For veteran front rower Ralph Darling and utility back Lemi Masoe, the sunset is drawing nigh.

Both semifinals will be played on country grounds, at Maheno and Weston. Kick off is at 2.45pm

Maheno has beaten Old Boys twice during the season, 38-33 and 36-35.

In the semifinal at Weston Park, the Valley-Kurow contest should be a close game especially if Kurow can contain Valley’s lineout and the driving maul it has used so successfully.

The Kurow pack can hold its own with most other clubs but the Valley rolling maul remains an issue.

If the Kurow eight can give its backs adequate possession required then the backline, given space, has proved to be dangerous. In the five-eighths, Tyler Burgess and Ben Nowell are a more than capable duo while the three-quarter line have proved to be good finishers.

The contest between Valley’s Max Smith and Blake Welsh and Kurow’s Isaac Milne and Tim Larkins in the lineout will be one of the features.

- Terry O'Neill

