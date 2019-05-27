Marist remains unbeaten after first full round

Edendale winger Phil Brown scores one of his three tries against Riversdale at Edendale on Saturday.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland's six premier teams completed the first full round of the Galbraith Shield Competition on Saturday.

The unbeaten Marist team is almost assured of a top-four spot, even with the five games in the second round yet to play.

Marist is on 30 competition points, Blues are on 19, Woodlands 17, Star 16 and Barbarians 15 points. Pirates Old Boys appear to be out of finals contention, back on 2 points.

Woodlands continued its mid-season revival with a 31-19 win over Pirates Old Boys at Surrey Park. The win was built on a good first-half team performance.

Woodlands coach Derek Manson was pleased to get the bonus-point win with veteran playmaker Ricky Bakker's 100th game.

Woodlands versatile loose forwards Matt James and Charles Alaimolo had strong games, and the back three produced some nice counter-attacks.

Southland player Lewis Ormond suffered a season-ending knee injury during the week, so the back three consisted of Jack Dillon, Keahn Tipu, Richard Phillips and replacement Jacob Lawson.

Manson is now looking forward to the final round which he said was shaping up to be a beauty.

Blues celebrated its club day with a 37-25 win over the Eastern Northern Barbarians at Balmoral Drive. Blues led 20-6 at halftime.

Barbarians Coach Mark Hourston said his boys were frustrated they let Blues get away to a fast start and would need to be more consistent in the next round.

In the third match Marist retained its unbeaten record with a 31-17 over Star at Waverly Park.

In the Premier B Grade Midlands travelled to meet the unbeaten Wyndham team and almost caused an upset.

However, the gritty Wyndham side won the day 27-18.

Midlands led 13-10 at halftime, and scored again soon after the resumption.

Wyndham closed the gap to 18-15 midway through the half but Midlands held that margin until the 77th minute.

Midlands looked well placed from an attacking scrum but Wyndham intercepted a stray pass to score and scored again in the last play of the game.

Wyndham hung in for the whole game and its determination and perseverance won out. It was a tough loss for Midland, which played better but is still missing that ruthlessness in putting teams away.

Sam Brame, Juan Kyle and Campbell Wood were best of the Midlands forwards and Ben McKercher, Crete Waaka and Henry Earland were the pick of the backs.

Edendale beat Riversdale 40-37 in breezy conditions at Edendale.

The standout players for Edendale were forwards Riley Ashby, Karl Laurance, and Matt Low. The backs were sharp with wing Phil Brown scoring three tries, playmaker Bram Fodie and point-scoring machine Devon McLeod also scored a deserved try each. McLeod kicked three penalty goal and three conversions.

Te Anau earned a 20-17 win at home against Waikaka. The forward packs were evenly matched, with the Te Anau lineout taking control in the second half.

Waikaka started and finished well but could not convert the chances.

- John Langford