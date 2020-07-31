Odds on top-four rankings rejig

Clutha captain Max Pennell is tackled by Clinton’s fullback Ross Burnet as other Clinton defenders come in to help at the Balclutha showgrounds last Saturday. PHOTO: SI LEEDS

Every game in the final round robin round of the Southern Region Rugby competition can affect the top-four placings.

In the match of the round, Crescent hosts West Taieri, with the winner finishing top of the pile.

The Springbok Horns are on the line, as well as the South Otago banner, if Crescent is victorious.

West Taieri is unbeaten and has scored a whopping 137 first-half points this season.

Crescent needs to start well but is in form after an impressive display against Toko last weekend.

Clutha Valley, after losing its first match of the season last weekend, travels to last-placed Clinton for the Brian Steel Memorial.

A bonus-point win for Valley and a loss for Crescent will give the Condors the South Otago banner and a home semifinal the following week.

Clinton is playing for pride, but also a home bottom-four semifinal if other matches go its way.

Clutha is holding on to fourth spot courtesy of its bonus-point win over Clinton last weekend in which it scored six second-half tries to run away with the match.

The Clutha side hosts Owaka this weekend at the Balclutha Showgrounds. Owaka’s top-four aspirations were ended by Heriot last weekend, but it will need no motivation with both the Art Bloxham Cup and the McIntosh Cup up for grabs.

Heriot did what it needed to do last Saturday at Swamp Hen Park. A bonus-point win gave it the chance to finish fourth.

Two things need to happen this weekend for this to become reality.

Heriot needs to beat a hurting Toko side with a bonus point and hope Owaka can get the job done at Clutha without the home side scoring a bonus point. Toko is wounded with upwards of 10 players out injured for the year. Beware the wounded animal, though.

- Francis Parker