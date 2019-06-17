Pioneer made to work for win over improved Waikiwi

Division One leader Pioneer had to work hard to overcome Waikiwi 24-19 at Newman Park in Gore.

Waikiwi forced Pioneer into errors in the first half and led 13-10 at the break.

Waikiwi put on a much improved effort but a few defensive lapses and bad decisions gave it away. The return of No8 Josh Mackie provided a huge lift for Waikiwi, flanker Ryan Munro tackled and carried well and hooker Michael Campbell had his best game of the season.

Blues B also had to work hard to beat Star B 39-14. Star had the vast majority of territory and possession in the first half but staunch defence limited Star to just two penalty goals. When Blues managed to get their hands on the ball they scored. Blues B dominated in all facets of play in the second half and scored six tries. Lock Josh McRae had made numerous tackles then made holes in the Blues defence with ball in hand. The Blues backs ripped the Star backline to shreds. Josh McRae was a stand out for Blues.

Albion Excelsior beat Waiau Star 39-5 in perfect conditions at Tuatapere. Albion Excelsior played some of its best rugby of the season in the first half. Waiau held on to the ball for long periods of time in the second half. Cody Sayer, Richie Lee, Jerome Waller were key contributors, along with Sheamus McGuigan scoring four tries.

Mossburn pushed Wakatipu further away from finals contention with a 40-19 win.

In the division two competition, Tokanui remains unbeaten after beating Blues third-ranked team 36-0.

Riverton strengthened its grip on second place with a 27-21 win at the seaside against Drummond Limehills Star.

Mataura thrashed Marist B 67-5 at Tulloch Park and

Bluff had a 64-36 home win over Balfour Lumsden, halfback Mana Puki scoring four tries.

Woodlands B upset Bush Pirates 13-10 while Ohai Nightcaps beat Collegiate 50-0.

Pirates Old Boys had the bye.

- John Langford