Random draw throws up interesting matches

Two penultimate qualifying Citizens Shield rounds will be played over the next two Saturdays to decide the playoffs as the competition heads to the final on August 22.

The first round robin is finished but there are two extra rounds to lengthen the season. Games were drawn randomly and have thrown up some interesting matches.

Tomorrow’s round will be a repeat of last week’s draw with Maheno (22 points) hosting Old Boys (17) at the Maheno Domain at 2.45pm.

Kurow (19) and Excelsior (0), which met last week, will have a change of climate up the Waitaki Valley at 2pm, and Athletic Marist (5) will play Valley (19) in the feature game at Whitestone Contracting Stadium in Oamaru at 2.45pm.

The final qualifying round will be played on August 8 and semifinals a week later.

There should be a big crowd at Maheno Domain hoping for a repeat of last week’s game, when the two top sides were separated by a solitary point.

Maheno, trailing by 13 points at halftime, outscored Old Boys in the second half 21-7, to win 36-35.

Maheno’s backs outflanked Old Boys at crucial times, with right wing Adam Johnson displaying blistering pace and classy footwork which opened up Old Boys out wide.

Inside, Llew Johnson displayed the sporting talent and speed which has made him a real possibility in Otago cricket.

In the pack, front-rower Hayden Tisdall and Marcus Balchin, a light but sprightly openside flanker, led the Maheno pack in the second half.

It outplayed the Old Boys eight in the final 40 minutes. There may be a tactical change needed by Old Boys.

These crunch games will be of much interest for North Otago coach Jason Forrest, thinking about the provincial squad. Without loan players this season, local players have much to play for.

- Terry O'Neill