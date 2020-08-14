Record points to Arrowtown

Aidan Winter

Psychology plays a big part in sport, which is why Upper Clutha would prefer not to be playing Arrowtown in the semifinals at the Wanaka Sportsground tomorrow.

The reason is that Upper Clutha, which finished second in round-robin play giving it the important home advantage, has lost its past four encounters against the men from across the Crown Range.

The only other team Upper Clutha has lost to in the past two seasons is the hot-to-trot Cromwell Goats, who triumphed 25-16 in the season’s opening encounter.

When Arrowtown and Upper Clutha clashed at Jack Reid Park three weeks ago, Arrowtown won a tight contest 20-16.

And tomorrow’s game is expected to go right to the wire again.

Arrowtown assistant coach Dan Eyles said that notwithstanding the outcome of the past four encounters, preparing for a challenge against Upper Clutha was difficult.

"That’s because they are strong right across the paddock from one to 15. Give them a sniff and they’ll take advantage of it.

"You can’t just focus on shutting them down in one area.

"They have 15 quality players out against you."

Of huge relief to Eyles and player-coach Aidan Winter is that Arrowtown has a full squad to choose from.

That contrasts with the game against Maniototo two weeks ago, when six players were sidelined with niggly injuries and Arrowtown lost.

Performances throughout 2020 suggest the outcome of the other semifinal that pits the unbeaten Cromwell Goats against Wakatipu at Anderson Park should be more predictable.

When the two sides clashed at the same venue in round two, the Goats romped away to a 60-33 victory and have gone on to score 51 tries in seven outings and take maximum points from every match.

It is hard to see where Wakatipu can neutralise the Goats who are handsomely equipped in the lineout, in the loose and throughout the backline.

If Wakatipu can take any encouragement from its first clash with the Goats, it is that it dominated the opening 20 minutes.

But goal-kicking lapses and poor finishing meant it led only 5-0, a poor buffer when the Goats then slipped into overdrive.

Both teams possess enormous try-scoring potential, the Goats having dotted down 51 times to Wakatipu’s 39.

Wakatipu’s best chance of an upset could be to go all-out on attack, which could make for a spectacular contest.

It will be a shame if lockdown Level 2 means no more than 100 spectators can attend, because this contest could be worth travelling a long way to watch, as will the Upper Clutha-Arrowtown game.

- Bob Howitt

