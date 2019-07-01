Semifinalists decided in premier Galbraith Shield

The Galbraith Shield. Photo: Southland Express

The final round of the premier Galbraith Shield competition was played on Saturday.

Marist, Blues, the Eastern Northern Barbarians and Star have qualified for the semifinals next week.

Blues required one competition point from the match against the Barbarians at the Gore Showgrounds to secure a finals spot and ended up winning 22-12.

It was clearly the hungrier team and led 17-5 at halftime.

Chad Kleinsmith and Lachie McCall had busy games for the Barbarians.

The Barbarians are looking forward to a rematch in Invercargill next week.

Woodlands had a 43-17 win over Pirates Old Boys at Surrey Park.

Woodlands started strongly and got out to a 17-point lead. Pirates closed the gap to 17-10 at halftime and made all the play in the third quarter.

Pirates locked the scores at 17-17 but discipline let it down in the final 20 minutes and Woodlands piled on the points.

Pirates' best players were midfielder Rua Tipoki, first five-eighth Issac Titamiki, loose forwards Matt Heffernan and Ben Keenan, and lock Craig Smith.

Woodlands' bonus-point win was enough for it to draw level with Star on the points table.

Star is the team to progress to the finals as it beat Woodlands in both of their games this season.

In a prelude to next week's semifinal, Marist beat Star 42-19 at Oreti Park.

Marist led 20-19 at half time, Star had a couple of chances early in second half but could not finish and Marist took charge scoring four more tries.

Marist No8 Pasilio Tosi was outstanding with his ball-carrying, and wing Keanu Kahukura caused Star problems in the wide channels.

Wyndham and Edendale will host the semifinals of the premier B grade next weekend.

Top qualifier Wyndham's opponent will be Te Anau and Edendale will play Midlands.

Te Anau earned its spot after overcoming Waikaka 31-29. Waikaka scored two early tries but Te Anau absorbed the pressure.

Te Anau's strong set piece allowed outstanding No8 Stephen Clegg to score two tries at the back of the scrum.

Prop Kane Prentice also crashed his way over for a deserved try.

Powerhouse locks Nathan Wairau and Rusi Vuruya worked hard in the tight exchanges on attack and defence.

The Waikaka forwards gave nothing away to their bigger opponents and the game was in the balance until final whistle.

Waikaka's best was Mike Luxmore, in his 50th club game, and fullback Tom Medlicott and halfback Nathan Steel.

Riversdale earned a 25-22 win at home against Edendale.

Edendale scored two tries in the first 10 minutes before the big Riversdale pack took control.

Riversdale led 12-10 at halftime and its domination continued through to the 70th minute. Edendale wrested back momentum to score another two tries and was hard on attack at fulltime but Riversdale held on.

Midlands handed Wyndham its first loss of the season 31-24 in Winton. Midlands had the better of the first 20 minutes and scored some good tries.

Wyndham hit back strongly to close the gap to 19-12 at halftime.

Wyndham started best after the break and scored two good attacking tries.

- John Langford


