South Otago sports roundup

Rugby

Clutha Valley provided the upset of the round with a 29-22 win over Heriot at Heriot.

Valley's forward pack had a game to remember, creating a very stable platform for the backs to work with.

Heriot took its chances better in the first half and went into the break 17-7 ahead, courtesy of three first-half tries.

Valley starved Heriot of possession in the second half and took the opportunities to play in Heriot's half of the field.

Valley's option-taking was top notch in the latter stages of the second half, as it slowed the ball down and took a well-deserved win. Valley hooker Adam Turnbull scored an individual bonus point for his side and is the first forward to score four tries in one match in recent memory. Jonny Sargent was once again immense in midfield.

Winger Logan Wilson scored his side's other try and was sharp out wide. Heriot second five-eighth Lee Stiven scored a brace of tries and looked dangerous.

Owaka leap-frogged Heriot into third place with a 36-22 win over Roxburgh at Roxburgh.

The first half was a tit-for-tat affair but Owaka managed to score a try on the halftime whistle to head into the break 24-17 up.

Owaka grew another leg in the last 20 minutes and scored a try with 10 minutes left to seal the win. Owaka midfield back Jock Berney had a huge game for the travelling side. He scored a double and was very hard to get past on defence. He ran excellent lines and offloaded smartly in contact. Owaka's two locks Craig McCormick and Lyndon McNab also had strong games.

McNab scored the try of the match, beating numerous defenders in a 30m gallop.

Roxburgh winger Dion Muirshowed a clean pair of heels to outpace the defence for two tries.

Crescent came away from Clinton with the Ian Reid Memorial Trophy and a bonus-point win. The 30-12 score line was enough for Crescent to keep its slim lead at the top of the table.

The first half was an even contest, with both sides converting chances well. Clinton's forward pack had the wood over the opposition but execution was lacking at key times. Crescent went into halftime 15-12 ahead.

Crescent produced a clinical second half to take the game away from the home side. Crescent's bench added plenty of impact and controlled the game well until the end. Crescent loose forwards Andy Carruthers and Carlin Wihongi had good games. Harley McHardy and Kurt Allan added some energy off the pine.Maurice Tairua received a well-earned man of the match award.

Clutha recorded a comfortable 45-29 win over Toko at the Clutha Showgrounds. The home side was ahead 31-7 at halftime but let the lead slip in the second half as Toko ran in 22 unanswered points.

Clutha recovered and finished well to take the win. Clutha coach Ben Keach was not happy with his team's performance and signalled his side may have one eye on next weeks clash with Crescent. Halfback Ollie Kenny and lock Todd Holgate were his team's best. Toko stalwarts Jacky Scott and Kieran Calteaux had strong games as did lock Connor Ryan.

Netball

This week was the start of the championship round of games in South Otago club play, and top of the table School A came up against bottom of the table Southern P.

School A started the game with good full court pressure, Haley Beveridge at wing defence getting some good tips. Southern P shooters Erin Pellett and Georgia Scott worked hard in the circle against the defence of School's Brooke Storer and Ella-Rose Lawrence. At the end of the first quarter School was up 7-4.

School's shooters Maddie Deacon and Paris Skipper started the second quarter working well together. The Southern defence pairing of Samara Soper and Melissa McDuff fought for every ball coming into the circle.

School led 15-9 at halftime.

School made changes to its line-up for the third quarter, and once it settled, it continued to pull away. Deacon working tirelessly in the circle and produced some fine shots.

With the introduction of Laya Laban, applying more pressure on the Southern shooters who were having trouble finding the hoop, School pulled away to a 22-11 lead with one quarter left.

In the final quarter, Southern introduced a change to its circle, Olivia Hickman coming in help settle the attack end. But with Laban taking some good rebounds and intercepts it was not enough.

School pulled away at the end of each quarter, eventually winning 32-13.

Soper was the best for Southern P while Deacon had a top match for the school side.

- Francis Parker and staff reporter

