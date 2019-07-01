South Otago sports roundup

Rugby

Heriot has locked in another semifinal appearance.

It beat competition leader Clutha 20-19 at Heriot.

Clutha struck first from the kickoff, but Heriot hit back straight away to crush any momentum the visiting side had. Clutha scored only once more in the first half and went into the break 12-5 ahead.

Heriot's forwards had parity, however, and this continued into the second half. Plenty of metres were made with ball in hand and Clutha made uncharacteristic mistakes.

Heriot made some key changes in the second half which had major impacts. Clutha tried to snatch the win at the death, but the home side held on.

Heriot fullback Clayton Buchanan had another standout game, running in two tries and proving solid in broken play.

No8 AJ Aitken and midfielder Lee Stiven also had strong outings.

Clutha lock Todd Holgate carried on his top form. Flanker Kurt Turnbull also had a strong game as did wing Sam Viliamu.

Owaka all but sealed its semifinal spot for the first time in close to 40 years, beating Crescent 17-5 in a physical encounter at Owaka.

Crescent played with the wind in the first half but could not capitalise on this. Both sides had opportunities, but ran into staunch opposition defence.

Crescent scored first when flanker Andy Carruthers gathered a kick and scored against the run of play.

Owaka had the majority of territory and possession and it finally took its toll just before halftime when lock Joe Latta crossed underneath the horns.

The try was converted, and the home side led 7-5 at halftime.

Owaka played the better rugby in the second half. It used the wind well and turned Crescent around whenever it got the opportunity.

Crescent had its chances but Owaka's defence was rock-solid.

Owaka scored two second-half tries to seal the game and get its name on the Greg Smith Memorial Trophy for only the second time.

Clutha Valley kept its slim semifinals chances alive with a 46-15 win over Roxburgh at Roxburgh.

Valley scored three early tries to knock the wind out of the home team, going into halftime 27-10 ahead.

Toko's semifinal chances ended after other results, but it still managed a 45-24 win over Clinton at Clinton.

Toko set the standard up front and released its quick backs, who found plenty of space out wide. Toko scored seven tries and ran rampant in the second half.

Netball

Clutha came away with a comprehensive 40-17 win over Hillend on Saturday.

Both teams started with tight defence, but Hillend struggled to stop Clutha from working the ball down the court.

Hillend goal defence Rachel Stephens was quick to pick up any loose balls.

But Clutha's Kobie Latta was in fine form, slotting balls from all positions around the circle.

Clutha won this quarter 11-3.

Clutha came out in the second quarter letting the speed of the ball do the work down the court.

Meanwhile, Hillend lost the ball at critical times and Clutha led 21-7 at halftime.

Hillend come out to play in the third quarter, as its shoots, Sacha Cochrane and Rebecca Coote, scored the first four goals.

Good defensive pressure put on at both ends by circle defenders, Stephens and Zoe Taylor for Hillend, and Emily Melville and Kerryn Veitch for Clutha.

Clutha came back into the game with a strong run at the end of the quarter to lead 29-15.

In another strong fourth quarter

Clutha showed some great speed and timing bringing the ball down the court and stormed ahead to the end of the game.

