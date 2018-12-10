Southland Stags starting to sort out 2019 roster

Southland captain James Wilson has left the province and signed a contract with Bath in England. Photo: Getty Images

Bit by bit the Southland Stags decision-makers are piecing together their 2019 Mitre 10 Cup squad.

The Stags, who endured a difficult winless 2018 campaign, have confirmed some key signings in recent weeks, including two of their more likely attacking weapons. Wing Isaac Te Tamaki has committed for another season.

The former New Zealand sevens player offered glimpses of his attacking spark this season.

Midfielder Ray Nu’u’s 2018 campaign was limited because of injury, though the New Zealand under-20 triallist did get enough time to impress with his skills.

Nu’u transferred from Canterbury to Southland this year in search of an opportunity and has committed for a further two years with Southland.

Southland has also picked up another fringe Canterbury player in the form of loose forward Matt James. James was this year named Canterbury B player of the year.

Others to recently re-commit to the Stags for 2019 include loosehead prop Shaun Stodart, outside back Rory van Vugt, and lock Ben Fotheringham.

Stags player of the year James Wilson has signed a contract with Bath in England, while tight-head prop Morgan Mitchell departed last week to play in the United States domestic competition.

- Logan Savory