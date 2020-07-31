Star up against it tomorrow

Woodlands, Marist, Pirates Old Boys and Star are all still in contention for the Galbraith Shield final heading into the penultimate round of matches tomorrow.

Woodlands is likely to extinguish Star’s hopes this Saturday. With the Scruffy Butt Memorial Trophy on the line at Waverly Park, the high-flying Woodlands squad will not be going easy in this match.

Individual player reputations are also on the line at this business end of the season. Star’s props, Chris Apoua and Greg Pleasants-Tate, will be squaring up against Joe Walsh and Chris Barrett. Star loose forward Jordan Stewart will be backing himself to make his usual impact against a trio of fellow Southland Stag loose forward candidates — Cole Blyde, Matt James and Charles Alaimalo.

It is the club day for Star tomorrow, and the field at Waverly Park was cut up during the win against Blues last week but Star will not be considering offering the Woodlands backline a chance to play at the firmer Centrepoint Park grounds.

Woodlands looks unstoppable after scoring 61 unanswered points against Pirates Old Boys last week.

The Pirates side will be looking to put the embarrassment of last week’s game behind it when it hosts the gritty Eastern Northern Barbarians on Saturday.

Marist is second on the points table and should be able to handle the injury-ravaged Blues team at Balmoral Dr tomorrow.

If Midlands and Te Anau can win their games tomorrow, they will meet in the Ack Soper Shield division 1 final on August 15.

Midlands is playing Wyndham in Winton, while Te Anau hosts Edendale. Edendale is still in with a chance of making the final.

Pioneer will confirm its spot in the division 2 Gerald Dermody Shield final if it can win its Gore derby match against Albion tomorrow.

Tokanui is second-equal with Mossburn and Waikiwi. The Waikiwi match against Mossburn will extinguish one team’s hopes.

Drummond Limehills Star can move into second position in the CJ Soper Trophy if it can beat Bluff at Limehills. Bluff is the current leader ahead of Waiau Star.

After minimal on-field success in recent years, the Collegiate Rugby Club is undefeated after six games in the division 2 B competition. The squad of 35 players does not lack at scrum time — there are nine front-rowers in the squad.

Collegiate requires one more competition point to lock in a home final.

- John Langford