Top four teams beginning to emerge

The top four is starting to emerge after three rounds but there appears to be room for upsets.

Valley leads the competition with 15 points and last weekend retained its unbeaten record when it drew 25-25 with Maheno which is chasing its third successive Citizens Shield victory.

Kurow and Maheno are on 12 points.

Kurow is yet to see former Highlanders and Otago first five-eighth Hayden Parker as he is struggling with a shoulder complaint.

Old Boys is fourth on 10 points and capable of beating anyone.

Athletic Marist and Excelsior bring up the rear but have the ability to cause an upset.

The young and inexperienced Athletic Marist side has shown improvement and could get a win over the table-topping sides.

In the first round against Old Boys, Athletic deservedly led 21-19 at halftime before the boys in black scored 19 unanswered points in the second half.

Athletic stuck at it for the full 80 minutes against Kurow last Saturday, trailing by only six points at halftime before the experience of Kurow backs Ben Nowell, Tyler Burgess and Dean Fenwick drove the side home 34-23.

Athletic ran in a couple of nice tries before falling away.

Athletic has a strong forward leader in Jared Whitburn, whose powerful running when in possession now only needs to be given support.

Every team must have a general and Mason Kinzett and his boot have already stood out at this level. Mosese Aho is a solid flanker along with Epineri Longavatu while Tupou Fifita, William Knight and Paea Kava are potentially solid front-rowers.

Tomorrow, Athletic lines up against Excelsior.

The clubhouses are a mere 50m from each other at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

Excelsior and Athletic have no flag points but, with the game set down for the No1 ground, it will be a big battle.

Kurow Domain hosts Maheno while Old Boys troops out to Weston Park in an attempt to upend Valley.

- Terry O'Neill