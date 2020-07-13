Valley, Maheno trade manoeuvres to fight to 25-25 draw

Unbeaten Valley and Maheno fought out a 25-25 draw at the Maheno Domain on Saturday.

In the third round of Citizens Shield, Kurow also held off a staunch performance by the young Athletic Marist side, winning 34-23, while Old Boys, after leading Excelsior 21-13 at halftime, burst away to win 66-23.

Valley flanker Jake Greenslade opened the scoring in the seventh minute against Maheno before the home side went into the lead when captain Hayden Tisdall scored and halfback Robbie Smith kicked a penalty and a conversion to give his side a 10-5 lead.

Valley hit back in the second quarter, centre Ben Paton and flanker Junior Fakatoufifita touching down and giving the side a 15-10 halftime lead.

A try by Maheno midfield back Nick McLennan and a Smith conversion put Maheno into a 17-15 lead early in the second half.

Maheno centre Sam Tatapu touched down and Smith’s conversion gave Maheno a 25-18 lead 15 minutes from fulltime before Valley openside flanker Cameron Rowland scored for Valley and Paton’s conversion tied up the final score 25-25.

Athletic Marist’s Mason Kinzett kicked two early penalties to give his side the lead before Kurow centre Nick Bird’s try, converted by Sam McDonald, put Kurow into a lead.

Prop Robbie Richardson’s unconverted try gave Kurow a 12-6 halftime lead.

Kurow dominated the second half scoring, extending its lead to 19-6 after first five-eighth Tyler Burgess converted his own try. Bird added a second try, and wingers Cody Clark and Dean Fenwick also crossed for tries, taking the score to 34-6.

A late charge by Athletic had Jared Whitburn, Saia Fifita and Mosese Aho score tries, Kinzett converting one of the tries.

On the No 2 ground at Whitestone Stadium, Old Boys scored 10 tries in demolishing Excelsior.

Old Boys went to halftime with a 21-13 lead, the ageless Lemi Masoe opening the scoring with the first of his two tries.

Tries followed for Old Boys from Sione Asi and Toni Taufa, halfback Inoke Naufahu converting three of the tries to give Old Boys a 21-13 lead at halftime. Excelsior’s first half points came from Josh Phipps with a try and a penalty and flanker Tayne Russell crossed for an unconverted try before the break.

Further tries were scored by Old Boys’ Ralph Darling, Raymond Vea, Fene Fariu , Paea Ala and Inoke Naufahu, who also kicked eight conversions in all.

- Terry O'Neill