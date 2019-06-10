Waikiwi beats Wakatipu in intense match

Waikiwi beat Wakatipu 21-17 at Donovan Park in the Southland division one competition on Saturday.

The underfoot conditions were surprisingly good with only one freezing shower knocking the supporters' morale. Both sides created opportunities but neither side took control as ball handling let the defences off the hook.

Wakatipu led 17-7 at halftime in what was an intense match right to the final whistle. Left wing Kurt Weavers played well for Waikiwi as did fullback Shawn Henderson while young Trent Hamilton is showing plenty of grit at blindside.

Two of the top four sides in Albion Excelsior and Mossburn clashed at the Gore Showgrounds. Mossburn had its best game of the season in the poor conditions, winning 34-0.

Captain Mason Adam was good at prop while openside Glen Taylor, first five-eighth Josh Cavanagh, midfielder Cal Clarke and No8 Ryan Carter all stood out in a great all-round team performance. It was a great defensive effort from Mossburn.

Pioneer beat Star B 29-5 at Newman Park, while Waiau Star defaulted to Blues B.

In division two, Tokanui carried on its winning way with a 34-7 victory at Bluff. Riverton remains in second spot after Collegiate defaulted to it.

Fellow top side Mataura thrashed Woodlands B 79-12. Ohai Nightcaps got over the top of Balfour Lumsden 35-27 and Bush Pirates scored a deserved 25-17 win against Pirates Old Boys.

Blues' third senior team beat Marist Bs 49-19. DLS had the bye.

- John Langford

