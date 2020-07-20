Wakatipu pushed hard but mistakes cost Maniototo

The top four teams in the Central Otago premier club competition all won on Saturday, each extracting the maximum five points from their games, but Wakatipu had to survive a hair-raising final few minutes against Maniototo at Queenstown to join the cluster.

Maniototo had won this corresponding fixture in 2019 to claim the White Horse Cup and it seemed history might be about to repeat when the Maggots led 23-20 with 10 minutes to play.

Two calamitous mistakes in quick succession proved the Maggots’ undoing.

First, they botched Wakatipu’s restart after Tom Docherty had put them in front with a well-taken penalty goal, allowing the ball roll into touch in their 22.

Then the lineout throw missed everyone wearing a red and blue jersey, sitting up sweetly for the Wakatipu raiders who expedited the ball to winger Jamie Natapu for the critical try.

Chris Young converted and when he added a penalty goal seven minutes from time, for a 30-23 lead the home fans finally began to relax.

But with only seconds on the clock, the Maggots launched one final fearsome raid.

Three times Maniototo’s forwards were held up within inches of the goalposts, stretching the defence to breaking point. Just when it seemed a try must come Maniototo decided to move the ball wide and promptly knocked it on. Wakatipu won the match 30-23.

A victory was all important in this contest, with the winner remaining comfortably in fourth place while the loser dropped five points behind in fifth.

The Maggots still have Alexandra, Arrowtown and Cromwell Goats to play, so a spot in the play-offs might be a bridge too far after Saturday’s loss.

Standout players for the Maggots were flanker Peter O’Malley, hooker Sam Pringle and Willie Miller, who came on as a replacement.

Wakatipu’s heroes were the inside back pairing of Ben Young and Logan Beggs, threequarters Natapu and Gareth Jones and flanker James Kelly. Astute use of the substitutes bench gave the team a much-need lift in the final quarter.

Competition leaders Cromwell Goats took 60 minutes to finally get on top of Matakanui Combined at Omakau. Matakanui scored first and it was 7-all at halftime.

The Goats pulled away in the final 20 minutes for a 34-7 win.

Arrowtown survived freezing fog at Molyneux Park, where the temperature never rose about minus 2degC, to put away Alexandra 31-5, while Upper Clutha scored eight tries in crushing the Cromwell Cavaliers 46-7 at Cromwell.

The crunch game next weekend is between Arrowtown and Upper Clutha. A win should ensure a home semifinal for either team.

