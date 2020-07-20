West Taieri crushes Toko to top table

West Taieri has moved into outright first in the Southern Region competition with a convincing 56-17 win over Toko at Milton.

The match was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests, as Toko was in the contest for the best part of 50 minutes.

The first half was a tough battle, and the halftime score only 14-5 in favour of West Taieri.

As the game progressed, West Taieri wore down the home side and finished strongly to blow out the gap on the scoreboard.

West Taieri’s forwards were led well by hooker Luke Moeke and lock Jordan Bell. Bell crossed for two tries and got through plenty of industry.

Jacob Jenkins was immense up front for the home side, proving his worth for Toko with a full 80-minute shift.

Clutha Valley maintained its unbeaten streak with a hard fought 15-12 win over Clutha at Clydevale.

The first half was even and intense, but Clutha went hard at Valley in the second half, although some dogged defence restricted Clutha to just one try. Valley’s win was built on solid defence first, but also the ability to clear its lines and use possession wisely.

Clutha Valley’s forwards muscled up and toiled away all game. Prop Jeremy Harwood continued his purple patch of form.

Max Pennell and Tyler Haua scored Clutha’s two tries.

Crescent has cemented itself firmly in the semifinal picture with a 22-15 win over Owaka at Kaitangata.

Crescent started strongly and was in charge of territory and possession. It went into halftime 10-5 ahead, with the game in the balance.

Owaka turned the tide in the second half and scored two quick tries to take the lead. Crescent’s defence forced Owaka into throwing 50-50 passes which allowed Crescent to steal the ball and score two opportunist tries towards the end.

Crescent deserved the win in which it locked up the Greg Smith Memorial for the season, although it was exposed at times in broken play. Midfielder Ethan Edwards had a strong match, scoring two tries and having a hand in another. Owaka’s forward pack toiled away all match with Ieru Leteu and Mafi Demont standing out.

Heriot finally put a performance together to be proud of, dismantling Clinton 59-5 at Clinton to signal it is not yet out of the finals running.

Heriot put together a full 80-minute team effort and was rewarded on the scoreboard.

The halftime score was 33-5 and Heriot continued to pile on the points in the second half. Its bench added plenty and its tight defence only let in one try, while Clinton did not offer much.

- Francis Parker

