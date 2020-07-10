Winter still has summers in him

Arrowtown stalwart Aidan Winter will notch his 200th appearance for the club this weekend. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Aidan Winter played outside Dan Carter for the South Island under-18 representative team which played the North Island at Rugby Park in Christchurch in the year 2000.

Twenty years on, Carter (38) has racked up almost 400 appearances from club to test level.

Meanwhile Winter, who turns 38 next Wednesday, will notch up his 200th appearance for his Arrowtown club, against the Cromwell Goats at Jack Reid Park.

But that is not all. The indefatigable Winter is also Arrowtown’s coach, having claimed the Central Otago title in his debut season in 2019.

Like Carter, Winter has continued to achieve as a rugby player. But while he has not matched Carter at representative or international level, he can make one claim unmatched by Carter — more than half his 200 appearances at premier club level have been as a forward.

He will be wearing the No7 jersey tomorrow, having debuted for Arrowtown in 2005 at first-five. Along the way, he has made his share of appearances at prop, hooker and in all three loose forward positions.

Simon Spark, who lured him to Arrowtown and was his coach for more than a decade, describes him as a player with a V8 engine.

"He’s built close to the ground, loves contact and never gives up. It’s a shame neither Otago nor Southland gave him a break at rep level."

It was almost inevitable he would be a survivor as a rugby player, given that his father Selwyn, who represented Southland as a first five-eighth, made a record 263 appearances for the Wyndham club.

"He was an inspiration to me," Winter said

"And he still makes the trip up from Gore as often as possible to watch our Arrowtown team play.

"He was pretty chuffed when we won the title last year.

"He played his final game at 39, having made a comeback after refereeing for a few seasons."

Aidan, who was educated at Menzies College and then at Otago Boys’ High School, had already played almost 70 games at senior level before moving to Arrowtown — 53 for Zingari-Richmond in Dunedin and 16 for Star in Invercargill.

The switch to Central Otago in 2005 came after coach Spark organised a building apprenticeship.

"Arrowtown, as a team, was battling at the time," Winter said.

"We usually had only about 12 players at training and it was often a challenge to get a full squad on a Saturday."

Although Winter came to Arrowtown as a back, he had always wanted to play in the forwards and that is where the team needed him most.

However, in 2012, when the squad lacked a first-five, he volunteered to don the No10 jersey again.

"I got by, but my tactical kicking wasn’t great."

He spent two off-seasons, starting in 2012, playing club rugby for the TVP Pforzheim club in Germany.

Winter still is not sure how Arrowtown won the club championship last season.

"Hell, we lost six matches along the way and had to beat Upper Clutha at Wanaka just to make the play-offs. Their kicker missed three close-range attempts in the last 10 minutes to let us in."

The 37-year-old admits that the three months’ break after the coronavirus outbreak did not do anything for his body.

"It took me a week to recover from the opening game against Wakatipu."

When will he retire?

"Not sure. I guess my body will tell me. I’m happy to keep playing as long as I’m enjoying it."

Winter lives at Jacks Point with his partner Alice and 2-year-old son Rasmus.

In the other Central Otago matches this weekend, unbeaten Matakanui-Combined will host Upper Clutha at Omakau, Wakatipu is at home to Alexandra in Queenstown and Maniototo takes on Cromwell Cavaliers at Maniototo.

- Bob Howitt