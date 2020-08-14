Woodlands favoured to claim final

Woodlands prop Joe Walsh on the charge in the match against Marist in Invercargill last Saturday. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Woodlands will be a warm favourite against Star in the Galbraith Shield final at Rugby Park Stadium tomorrow.

The competition favourite before the season even started, Woodlands is packed with Southland players and other former professionals.

It has been beaten only once this season, in a midweek game against the Eastern Northern Barbarians. Adding to the confidence in the Woodlands’ camp is the memory of beating Star 54-7 a fortnight ago.

To make the final, Star had to score a four-try bonus point in the last round against Pirates Old Boys and needed Woodlands to beat Marist.

Woodlands finished off Marist when Marty McKenzie kicked a penalty goal from halfway in the last play of the game to win 29-28.

Star played one of its best games of the season to beat Pirates Old Boys 29-5 at Surrey Park.

It scored after five minutes and almost had its fourth try before halftime.

Lock Jack Capil caused havoc in the wide channels, fullback Junior Lafoga played his best game of the year and first five-eighth Ben Pope directed play pretty well. Hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate made some big tackles.

Star, Marist and Pirates Old Boys all finished on 27 flag points. But Star earned the most flag points in the games played against each other so progressed to the final.

Midlands has been the most consistent team in the division one competition this season and will deservedly host the Ack Soper Shield final in Winton against Te Anau at 2.30pm tomorrow.

The six teams in the division one grade are all capable of beating each other on any day. Te Anau was beaten by Waikaka 24-17 last week and Edendale 25-15 the week before. Midlands is in better form after finishing off Edendale 36-20 last week.

Pioneer will host the division two Gerald Dermody Shield final against Tokanui. Pioneer beat Waikiwi 43-24 on Saturday, while across town Tokanui beat Albion 43-14.

Bluff will host the CJ Soper Trophy final against Waiau Star. Waiau’s 22-22 draw with Drummond Limehills Star last weekend was enough for it to advance.

Collegiate has won all eight of its games in the bottom section of division two. Collegiate is now focused in on the final against its near neighbour Marist B, at Lindisfarne St.

The President’s Cup final is between Wyndham and Waikaia, while the women’s final is between Blues and Marist at Rugby Park at 12.30pm.

- John Langford