Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Updated 12.45 pm

Covid cases confirmed in Highlanders

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Tony Brown
    Highlanders coach Tony Brown. File photo
    The Highlanders have confirmed today that there are Covid-19 cases in the team.

    It is not known how many players are affected.

    General manager Greg O’Brien told Stuff they would not be identifying the players involved.

    The news comes as the team announced five changes to their starting line-up for Friday's match against the Blues in Auckland.

    The backline receives a shake-up, as Mosese Dawai comes in on the wing for Sam Gilbert, while Scott Gregory slots in at centre in place of Fetuli Paea.

    Aaron Smith also regains the No 9 jersey, after Folau Fakatava stepped in during the 21-14 loss to the Hurricanes last Saturday.

    In the forwards lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit switches back into the starting line-up, in place of Bryn Evans.

    Marino Mikaele-Tu'u comes in at No 8, while Gareth Evans moves to the openside flank in place of Hugh Renton.

    Highlanders team to play the Blues

    Connor Garden-Bachop, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Ngane Punivai, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Gareth Evans, Shannon Frizell, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Scott Gregory.

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter