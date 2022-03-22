Covid-hit Highlanders can still field team for Blues match

Clarke Dermody. File photo

Several Highlanders players will not be healthy enough to play the Blues this weekend as they continue to recover from the effects of Omicron.

However, assistant coach Clarke Dermody said today there was no concern about the Highlanders’ ability to field a team, especially as they had been bolstered by some replacement players.

Covid swept through the squad last week, forcing the game against Moana Pasifika to be rescheduled.

The bulk of the positive cases caught the virus at the same time so were emerging from isolation and being eased back into training, Dermody said.

"We’re just graduating them back into some exercise, just making sure they’re in a good state to play.

"They’re all being closely monitored each day, so we’re keeping a good eye on them.

"A few caught the bug a bit later in the week, so they won’t be available."

Dermody, one of the members of management who tested positive for Covid, did not want to discuss how badly players had been affected.

"That’s a personal thing. I can only go by my experience, and I wasn’t that well for a few days.

"I know people have dealt with it in their own way. I guess it’s affected people differently."

He would not give much away but Dermody confirmed the Highlanders had whistled in some cavalry to cover for players who would be unavailable to play the Blues in Dunedin.

They are able to call on players from the national replacement pool, many of whom have already been training with - or even played for - other franchises this season.