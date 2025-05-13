Covid outbreak will not be disadvantage against Highlanders: Aumua

Asafo Aumua is adamant last week's Covid outbreak will not impact the Hurricanes on Friday. Photo: Getty Images

Last week's bye came with a Covid outbreak for the Hurricanes, but they're confident it won't hinder their quest to secure a place in the Super Rugby finals.

The sixth-placed side were hit hard by the virus following their win over the Chiefs earlier this month, with multiple players and coaches spending the bye week stuck at home.

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua said most of the players were back training ahead of Friday's match against the Highlanders in Wellington.

"Quite a few of us had Covid, so a few of us were quite crook," Aumua said.

Assistant coach Jamie Mackintosh believed the timing of the outbreak was a silver lining.

"Every team gets sickness, and as coach I'm happy it was last week and not this week."

The Hurricanes host the Highlanders on Friday night in a crucial game for both sides. The Hurricanes likely need at least two wins from their last three games to secure a playoff berth. A loss would end the Highlanders' slim hopes of reaching the finals.

Aumua was adamant the Hurricanes would not be at a disadvantage because of the sickness.

"It was more the front end of the week, so that was good. We could start getting into our remote training by ourselves at the back end and it didn't really affect us too much."

The Hurricanes were coming off a draw with the Force, and back-to-back wins over top three sides the Brumbies and Chiefs.

Mackintosh felt the team was finding form at the right time of year.

"It was a nice time to have a break. A lot of effort went into the last block, particularly with that travel to Australia.

"It was a wonderful way to finish. We needed two big games against the Brumbies and Chiefs to get our season back on track and to play the way we did, hopefully instilled some confidence heading into this next block."

The Hurricanes' form coincided with the return of some of their top players, many of whom were missing in the early rounds.

All Blacks fullback Ruben Love's shift to first-five has proven a success, and All Black Billy Proctor's return to the midfield has improved the Hurricanes backline markedly.

"We had a ton of injuries at the start of the year but you can start to see the combinations click, and we're very fortunate to have some guys coming back from injury," Mackintosh said.

The Highlanders will be striving to keep their season alive and Mackintosh, a former Highlanders and Southland player, knows the visitors will be tough to beat in Wellington.

"Grew up down there. Played a lot of my rugby down there. The way they're coached, they will bring a whole lot of intent and physicality.

"It's a huge game for both teams. Mathematically, the Highlanders are still a chance and we know that we need at least two or maybe three wins from our last three games to secure our place in the playoffs.

"It's going to be two desperate teams out there."