Covid-situation contingencies

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark

A closed border would not mean less rugby at Forsyth Barr Stadium this season.

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark said the franchise was working on contingency plans if the scheduled Super Rugby transTasman cannot go ahead.

The transtasman competition is scheduled to begin on May 14 and will follow Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The New Zealand teams are set to play the five Australian teams once each.

However, that may be reliant on a settled Covid-19 pandemic scenario in which teams could travel freely between the two countries.

The Highlanders are to host the Reds and Waratahs as part of the competition, and play their other three games in Australia.

Clark said it was still hoped the draw would go ahead as planned.

However, as had been the case throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, there were plans for different situations.

"There’s a lot of work going in behind the scenes to make sure that we’ve got a plan B that will ensure we’re playing the same number of games so our sponsors and members will get those games during the season.

"That work’s obviously ongoing.

"It’s a bit like all Covid planning: you have to have scenario one, scenario two and another couple of scenarios, too.

"At this stage we just feel privileged to be able to advertise and promote games of this quality and be able to have full crowds."

Clark also confirmed the side will have a new naming-rights sponsor this season.

Pulse Energy will remain involved and have its branding on the back of the team’s jersey.

It will also feature as a sponsor of the Crusaders.

Clark said another New Zealand business, likely to be unveiled next week, had taken over as principal sponsor.

It would feature on the front of the playing jersey, although the agreement had not been reached before the February 28, 2020, deadline to be able to feature on the retail jersey.

He added it was tough environment attracting sponsors given the financial impact Covid-19 had on many businesses.

That became even more notable when it was at the major sponsorship levels, as the investment was significant.

However, he felt the global exposure the team offered was an equally significant return.

Given all that, he was thrilled to have the sponsorship deal signed off.

"It’s one of those things, you’re thankful once you’ve done those big deals.

"Especially in this part of the world, it’s a very small part of the world, very few of our majors are from Dunedin.

"So it’s all stuff we have to do out of here."

Ticket sales had been going well and Clark said the Highlanders were hoping to reach the same number of memberships as last year, with the possibility of more.

The season begins on February 26 when the Highlanders host the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium.