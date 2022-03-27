Crusaders back on track after defeating Chiefs

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders runs away for a try during the round six Super Rugby Pacific match against the Chiefs. Photo: Getty Images

In the fortnight since being stunned by the Chiefs, the Crusaders have had little to do but hear how they were no longer Super Rugby's top dog.

That was the way they played, at least, during much of tonight's rematch in Hamilton, shaking off both that dramatic defeat and a Covid outbreak to produce a statement victory.

It was far less thrilling than the Chiefs' win in Christchurch two weeks ago, but that was the way the Crusaders would have like it.

Although the five-time defending champions hardly needed to issue a reminder of their credentials, the control they exerted over the Chiefs left little doubt that the road to Super Rugby glory would still run through Scott Robertson's side.

The Chiefs did well to withstand an early onslaught and remain in touch for as long as they did, especially as they were outplayed in most facets in front of their home fans.

To exacerbate the Chiefs' evening, they lost Brodie Retallick to a worrying thumb injury in the first half, making their victory in Christchurch and thumping win over Moana Pasifika last weekend a distant memory.

A much-changed forward pack put the Crusaders on top early and kept them in that position for much of the night. Inactive last weekend, they looked full of energy and pressured the Chiefs into errors and ill-discipline to seize control.

The visitors were particularly forceful in the carry, winning the contact battle and regularly getting over the advantage line, while they also showed plenty of flair to complement the hard work.

They provided an early warning sign of their intent, kicking for the corner and finding reward through Cullen Grace, who finished off a smart set-piece move.

Another brilliant set play 40m from the opposition line produced a second try for Will Jordan, laid on by an elusive David Havili, while throughout the first half Richie Mo'unga set the mood with footwork that caused many tacklers to miss.

Employing a clear tactic to kick high and contest well, the Crusaders continually turned around the Chiefs and forced them to live off scraps.

But the Chiefs were dangerous enough to turn those scraps into a 15-12 halftime deficit, with Alex Nankivell's double denying the Crusaders the ascendancy they deserved.

The Tasman centre struck with the hosts' first real attack of note, and he had his second when the Chiefs showed their own set-piece prowess after turning down three points on the stroke of halftime.

The Crusaders tried to wrest back command with a triple change that introduced three All Blacks early in the second half, an enviable example of their depth.

But they initially struggled to rediscover the rhythm they had established in the first half, with mistakes creeping into their carry to release the pressure valve.

That mattered little when one of the players introduced was such a recognised game breaker, with Sevu Reece turning a half chance into an electric run that made spectators out of the Chiefs defence.

And the efforts at the breakdown by another game breaker helped the Crusaders create some breathing room, with Jordan's third turnover soon leading to a fourth try for Leicester Fainga'anuku.

Cortez Ratima's try gave the Chiefs some hope after Nankivell completed a fine performance by setting up the halfback, but Codie Taylor soon finished off a lineout drive to seal it.

Crusaders 34 (Cullen Grace, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Codie Taylor tries; Richie Mo'unga 3 cons, pen)

Chiefs 19 (Alex Nankivell 2, Cortez Ratima tries; Bryn Gatland 2 cons)

Halftime: 15-12