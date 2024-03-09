Crusaders fall to third loss in a row

Vilive Miramira of the Fijian Drua runs with the ball during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match against the Crusaders at Churchill Park Fiji. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders empire is crumbling.

For the first time since the competition's inception in 1996, the Crusaders have lost their opening three Super Rugby matches.

The defending Super Rugby Pacific champions were beaten 20-10 by the Fijian Drua this afternoon, their second consecutive loss in Latoka.

Crusaders skipper Scott Barrett said they simply did not execute the game plan.

"We were not sharp or clinical enough. We were clear on out gameplan, but the greasy ball, we gave little opportunities and give the Drua a sniff and they will punish you."

Things wont get easier for the Crusaders, with three local derbies in the next three weeks.

The Crusaders struck first through their explosive All Black winger, Sevu Reece finishing off a scintillating backline move.

The teams traded penalties as neither were able to gain ascendancy in the Fijian humidity.

However, the Drua managed to string some possession together and a wide ball to Selestino Ravutaumada saw him brush off Chay Fihaki and step Willi Heinz to lock things up at 10-all.

Kamara had the chance to take the lead before halftime but pushed his penalty attempt wide to see the sides head to the sheds all square

The Drua then took the lead five minutes after the break through halfback Frank Lomani who managed to sneak his way over from the base of a ruck.

Another blistering break from the dangerous Ravutaumada set the Drua away on a stunning movement, just the final pass inching forward to prevent a possible try of the season.

Dom Gardnier let one slip through his fingers as he intercepted a Lomani pass from a line-out five metres from the Drua line, but the blindside spilled the chance.

The errors continued for the Crusaders, Joe Moody bobbling the ball on the deck to end another promising attack.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula then pushed his side ahead by a further three points as the crowd began to sense the impending upset.

A chance to pick up a consolation for the Cruaders went begging with a crooked lineout throw, which encapsulated the performances of the defending champions across the opening three rounds.

Scorers:

Drua 17 (Ravutaumada, Lomani tries, Armstrong-Ravula 2 pens, 2 cons)

Crusaders 10 (Reece, tries, Kemara 1 pen, 1 con,